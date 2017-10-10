Josh Gordon says Baylor assistant helped him cheat drug tests

It’s been a while, relatively speaking, since there’s been a negative story regarding Baylor football, so I guess you could say we were due.
In a book released in late August on the sexual assault scandal at Baylor, the athletic department’s drug testing policy, or lack thereof, came under heavy fire. It was alleged that the program circumvented the university’s harsh policy on drugs — one positive test for marijuana resulted in a semester suspension, a second likely expulsion — by avoiding random drug testing. Not all of the random tests were avoided, however, as former Bear wide receiver Josh Gordon was dismissed from the team in August of 2011 after he failed a second test.
Now attempting a comeback in the NFL — the 26-year-old hasn’t played in a game since 2014 because of drug suspensions — Gordon opened up to Uninterrupted.com in a documentary that debuted Tuesday morning, telling the website among other things that, while at BU, an unidentified Bears assistant coach helped him pass what otherwise would’ve been failed drug tests.
From the Akron Beacon Journal:
Not too long after I got arrested for possession of marijuana at Baylor, one of my coaches came by saying, ‘You are going to get drug tested by the compliance office. This is how it’s going to work. This is what they are going to do. If they do call you in, here goes these bottles of detox,’” Gordon said. “He showed me how to drink them, showed me how to take them. That was my first real experience with getting over on the system and that authority not really being taken serious because it was kind of being guided by somebody that’s employed by the same university.”
Gordon explained he failed a drug test at Baylor when he ran out of the masking agent and the coach didn’t replenish his supply in time.
“I failed the drug test because I was getting high,” Gordon added with a laugh.
Since last year’s purge of the football program and athletic department, the university has revamped its drug policies when it comes to student-athletes. ESPN.com has the details of that new policy:
It calls for a six-month probationary period for the first positive test for marijuana; one year of probation and ban for 33 percent of competition for a second; one-year ban and probation for a third; and dismissal from the team for a fourth. There are more severe penalties for using street drugs other than marijuana, including a one-year ban for a second positive test and dismissal from the team after a third.
An explanation has been given for one of the most memorable moments of not only Week 6 but the entire 2017 college football season.
In the first overtime of what turned into a seven-overtime affair this past weekend, Western Michigan tight end Donnie Ernsberger scored on a 14-yard touchdown pass that, with the successful extra point, sent the game into a second overtime. Moments after the catch, Ernsberger’s sister, Shalene, wearing a No. 85 Ernsberger jersey, came onto the field during the game to give her brother a celebratory hug.
Again, during the game.
“She thought the game was ended by my touchdown,” the football-playing Ernsberger explained to the Buffalo News. “I was astonished that she got down there so fast. I was in disbelief that she was there before all of my teammates. …
“She was excited for her brother, and it just shows the family love we have.”
One of those teammates had a classic response to the development.
“It was hilarious,” WMU running back Jarvion Franklin told ESPN.com. “She ran right past me on the field and I was like ‘Girl, you’re crazy.’ I wasn’t mad. People were laughing and kind of got us a little more energized.”
Shalene Ernsberger was escorted off the field and out of the stadium by security, although no charges were filed. Initially, the officiating crew threw a flag and penalized the Broncos 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct, but ultimately picked up the flag when it was discovered that the field rusher in question was not a part of the WMU football program.
Because of course The Inimitable One would.
Following Alabama’s closer-than-expected win over Texas A&M in College Station this past weekend, Nick Saban railed against the positive pregame pabulum the media was serving up and his players were, apparently, swallowing.
“I’m trying to get our players to listen to me instead of listening to you guys,” Saban said. “All that stuff you write about how good we are. All that stuff they hear on ESPN. It’s like poison.
“It’s like taking poison. Like rat poison.”
With a win over Old Dominion that same weekend, Florida Atlantic, coached by Saban’s former offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin, improved to 2-0 in Conference USA play in his first season with the Owls. Given that start, one set of metrics — from “that stuff they hear on ESPN” no less — makes Kiffin’s squad a significant favorite to win the conference halfway through the season.
Those converging circumstances apparently proved to be too much for Kiffin to ignore.
Love him or hate him, Kiffin certainly adds some much-needed color to the fabric that is college football.
By and large, I’m not a fan of alternate uniforms, and I’m more than comfortable with that as I fully understand I’m not the target audience for such bastardized haberdashery. This latest abomination only further cements said anti-fandom, though.
Monday, Florida unveiled Nike-designed uniforms that the school says will allow the football team to take on the look of a Gator when they wear them in this Saturday’s game against Texas A&M. UF stated that the uniforms took over a year to design and will be worn only once; the latter should be applauded if it holds, even as the former calls into question just how it took 12-plus months — and God only knows how much money — to come up with something this ridiculous.
Below is what all that work culminated in. Our apologies in advance for what it does to your respective retinas.
Toledo’s win over Eastern Michigan came with one very significant loss attached to it.
On the opening drive of the Week 6 win, Cody Thompson went down with what appeared to be a lower-leg injury. Monday, head coach Jason Candle confirmed that the wide receiver suffered a broken leg on the play.
As a result of the injury, the senior will miss the remainder of the 2017 season. The injury effectively ends Thompson’s collegiate playing career as it occurred well beyond the cut-off point for applying for a medical hardship waiver that would’ve given him another season of eligibility to use next season.
“It’s a big loss for our football team,” Candle said according to the Toledo Blade. “Cody is a warrior and he has meant a lot to this football program. He’s a guy that has done everything right.”
Thompson is currently tied for the team lead with 28 receptions, while his 537 yards are tops on the Rockets. The two previous seasons, he led the team in receiving yards, including a school-record 1,269 in 2016.
After the regular season last year, he was named first-team All-MAC.