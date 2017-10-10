Josh Gordon says Baylor assistant helped him cheat drug tests

It’s been a while, relatively speaking, since there’s been a negative story regarding Baylor football, so I guess you could say we were due.

In a book released in late August on the sexual assault scandal at Baylor, the athletic department’s drug testing policy, or lack thereof, came under heavy fire. It was alleged that the program circumvented the university’s harsh policy on drugs — one positive test for marijuana resulted in a semester suspension, a second likely expulsion — by avoiding random drug testing. Not all of the random tests were avoided, however, as former Bear wide receiver Josh Gordon was dismissed from the team in August of 2011 after he failed a second test.

Now attempting a comeback in the NFL — the 26-year-old hasn’t played in a game since 2014 because of drug suspensions — Gordon opened up to Uninterrupted.com in a documentary that debuted Tuesday morning, telling the website among other things that, while at BU, an unidentified Bears assistant coach helped him pass what otherwise would’ve been failed drug tests.

From the Akron Beacon Journal:

Not too long after I got arrested for possession of marijuana at Baylor, one of my coaches came by saying, ‘You are going to get drug tested by the compliance office. This is how it’s going to work. This is what they are going to do. If they do call you in, here goes these bottles of detox,’” Gordon said. “He showed me how to drink them, showed me how to take them. That was my first real experience with getting over on the system and that authority not really being taken serious because it was kind of being guided by somebody that’s employed by the same university.” Gordon explained he failed a drug test at Baylor when he ran out of the masking agent and the coach didn’t replenish his supply in time. “I failed the drug test because I was getting high,” Gordon added with a laugh.

Since last year’s purge of the football program and athletic department, the university has revamped its drug policies when it comes to student-athletes. ESPN.com has the details of that new policy: