Lane Kiffin dips Twitter toes into Nick Saban’s ‘rat poison’ discussion

Because of course The Inimitable One would.

Following Alabama’s closer-than-expected win over Texas A&M in College Station this past weekend, Nick Saban railed against the positive pregame pabulum the media was serving up and his players were, apparently, swallowing.

“I’m trying to get our players to listen to me instead of listening to you guys,” Saban said. “All that stuff you write about how good we are. All that stuff they hear on ESPN. It’s like poison.

“It’s like taking poison. Like rat poison.”

With a win over Old Dominion that same weekend, Florida Atlantic, coached by Saban’s former offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin, improved to 2-0 in Conference USA play in his first season with the Owls. Given that start, one set of metrics — from “that stuff they hear on ESPN” no less — makes Kiffin’s squad a significant favorite to win the conference halfway through the season.

Those converging circumstances apparently proved to be too much for Kiffin to ignore.

Love him or hate him, Kiffin certainly adds some much-needed color to the fabric that is college football.