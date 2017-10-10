Lane Kiffin dips Twitter toes into Nick Saban’s ‘rat poison’ discussion

Because of course The Inimitable One would.
Following Alabama’s closer-than-expected win over Texas A&M in College Station this past weekend, Nick Saban railed against the positive pregame pabulum the media was serving up and his players were, apparently, swallowing.
“I’m trying to get our players to listen to me instead of listening to you guys,” Saban said. “All that stuff you write about how good we are. All that stuff they hear on ESPN. It’s like poison.
“It’s like taking poison. Like rat poison.”
With a win over Old Dominion that same weekend, Florida Atlantic, coached by Saban’s former offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin, improved to 2-0 in Conference USA play in his first season with the Owls. Given that start, one set of metrics — from “that stuff they hear on ESPN” no less — makes Kiffin’s squad a significant favorite to win the conference halfway through the season.
Those converging circumstances apparently proved to be too much for Kiffin to ignore.
Love him or hate him, Kiffin certainly adds some much-needed color to the fabric that is college football.
By and large, I’m not a fan of alternate uniforms, and I’m more than comfortable with that as I fully understand I’m not the target audience for such bastardized haberdashery. This latest abomination only further cements said anti-fandom, though.
Monday, Florida unveiled Nike-designed uniforms that the school says will allow the football team to take on the look of a Gator when they wear them in this Saturday’s game against Texas A&M. UF stated that the uniforms took over a year to design and will be worn only once; the latter should be applauded if it holds, even as the former calls into question just how it took 12-plus months — and God only knows how much money — to come up with something this ridiculous.
Below is what all that work culminated in. Our apologies in advance for what it does to your respective retinas.
Toledo’s win over Eastern Michigan came with one very significant loss attached to it.
On the opening drive of the Week 6 win, Cody Thompson went down with what appeared to be a lower-leg injury. Monday, head coach Jason Candle confirmed that the wide receiver suffered a broken leg on the play.
As a result of the injury, the senior will miss the remainder of the 2017 season. The injury effectively ends Thompson’s collegiate playing career as it occurred well beyond the cut-off point for applying for a medical hardship waiver that would’ve given him another season of eligibility to use next season.
“It’s a big loss for our football team,” Candle said according to the Toledo Blade. “Cody is a warrior and he has meant a lot to this football program. He’s a guy that has done everything right.”
Thompson is currently tied for the team lead with 28 receptions, while his 537 yards are tops on the Rockets. The two previous seasons, he led the team in receiving yards, including a school-record 1,269 in 2016.
After the regular season last year, he was named first-team All-MAC.
Austin Allen could not finish last week’s loss to South Carolina due to an injury to his right (throwing) shoulder.
He’s expected to try to play this week, but the durability of that shoulder will absolutely be tested. The Hogs’ opponent? No. 1 Alabama.
“We’re still in an evaluation process with him,” head coach Bret Bielema told the Associated Press. “(He) could return (to practice) today or as early as tomorrow; don’t really know anything until we get a few more results.”
Allen did not finish Arkansas’s 48-22 loss at South Carolina; he had completed 12-of-24 passes for 84 yards with a touchdown and a pick before the injury. Redshirt freshman Cole Kelley finished the game and completed 8-of-13 passes for 140 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Kelley had thrown five collegiate passes before Saturday’s loss.
Though he’s ready to go if needed, Kelly expects Allen to play.
“I am prepared, but knowing Austin he’ll probably be ready to go,” Kelley told Whole Hog Sports.
For the year, Allen ranks 11th in the SEC in passing efficiency, completing 56.4 percent of his passes for 7.3 yards per attempt with eight touchdowns against four interceptions.
If you thought losing at home to Iowa State would make Baker Mayfield act any less than, well, like Baker Mayfield, you were sorely mistaken.
At OU’s traditional Monday press conference, Mayfield was asked about fellow Austin native and his (presumed) Red River Shootout counterpart on Saturday, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Ehlinger is a product of Westlake High School, the more established of Austin’s suburban, upper-middle class, predominately white high schools. Mayfield went to Lake Travis High School, the upstart version of Austin’s suburban, upper-middle class and predominately white high schools.
The two schools are, naturally, rivals on the football field.
Mayfield piloted the Cavaliers to state championships in 2010-11. Ehlinger took the Chaparrals to the state championship in 2015 but did not win. Mayfield also reminded Ehlinger of another distinction he holds over him.
Oh, and it gets better: Lake Travis, winners of nine in a row in this series, faces Westlake on Friday in what will no doubt be dubbed the Little Red River Shootout.