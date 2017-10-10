Minnesota will be down four starters for Michigan State game

Gary Andersen knew Oregon State was bad this season. The Beavers were 1-5, their one win a 35-32 squeaker over FCS Portland State and their five losses by an average of more than 31 points.

Who did Andersen blame for Oregon State being bad? Well, himself, in a round about way. He blamed himself because, in a series of texts he sent to The Oregonian columnist John Canzano, his assistants were awful.

In what reads like a series of diary posts, the foul-mouthed Andersen accused his assistants of being in it for themselves (while he was in it for the kids, of course) and that they would need to find new jobs soon.

A sampling:

Andersen (Sept. 20): “I hired the wrong (expletive) guys and are still working our way through a bunch of recruiting years that stunk!! It’s year three! If these (expletives) can’t get it right I will not just say fire them and start over!! That’s not the way to go about it. If I (expletive) it up that bad I will take the bullet and ride off into the sunset! I will stay old school!! I will not die doing this (expletive)!! Stay tuned!” Andersen (Sept. 30): “That’s my best shot!! I will give it that again next week!! That offense is embarrassing!! On me I hired the (expletives)!”

Much of Andersen’s staff was with him at Utah State and/or Wisconsin, so it will be interesting to see what, if any, public reaction they have to their former boss complaining about them to a media member. And it will also be interesting to see if Andersen comments on the texts — and, specifically, Canzano sharing the texts, since Canzano did not make it clear he had Andersen’s permission to share them.