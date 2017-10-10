Toledo loses leading receiver season-ending broken leg

Toledo’s win over Eastern Michigan came with one very significant loss attached to it.

On the opening drive of the Week 6 win, Cody Thompson went down with what appeared to be a lower-leg injury. Monday, head coach Jason Candle confirmed that the wide receiver suffered a broken leg on the play.

As a result of the injury, the senior will miss the remainder of the 2017 season. The injury effectively ends Thompson’s collegiate playing career as it occurred well beyond the cut-off point for applying for a medical hardship waiver that would’ve given him another season of eligibility to use next season.

“It’s a big loss for our football team,” Candle said according to the Toledo Blade. “Cody is a warrior and he has meant a lot to this football program. He’s a guy that has done everything right.”

Thompson is currently tied for the team lead with 28 receptions, while his 537 yards are tops on the Rockets. The two previous seasons, he led the team in receiving yards, including a school-record 1,269 in 2016.

After the regular season last year, he was named first-team All-MAC.