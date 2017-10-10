Western Michigan TE explains sister’s premature field rush and hug that went viral

An explanation has been given for one of the most memorable moments of not only Week 6 but the entire 2017 college football season.

In the first overtime of what turned into a seven-overtime affair this past weekend, Western Michigan tight end Donnie Ernsberger scored on a 14-yard touchdown pass that, with the successful extra point, sent the game into a second overtime. Moments after the catch, Ernsberger’s sister, Shalene, wearing a No. 85 Ernsberger jersey, came onto the field during the game to give her brother a celebratory hug.

Again, during the game.

“She thought the game was ended by my touchdown,” the football-playing Ernsberger explained to the Buffalo News. “I was astonished that she got down there so fast. I was in disbelief that she was there before all of my teammates. …

“She was excited for her brother, and it just shows the family love we have.”

One of those teammates had a classic response to the development.

“It was hilarious,” WMU running back Jarvion Franklin told ESPN.com. “She ran right past me on the field and I was like ‘Girl, you’re crazy.’ I wasn’t mad. People were laughing and kind of got us a little more energized.”

Shalene Ernsberger was escorted off the field and out of the stadium by security, although no charges were filed. Initially, the officiating crew threw a flag and penalized the Broncos 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct, but ultimately picked up the flag when it was discovered that the field rusher in question was not a part of the WMU football program.