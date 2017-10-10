With punter injured, Baylor may turn to 285-pound defensive tackle

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

This season has been a comedy of errors for Baylor. But one of those errors could turn into genuine comedy.

Baylor will have to navigate the rest of the season without punter Drew Galitz, who tore his ACL in the Bears’ 32-20 loss to Kansas State. And among the candidates to replace him is James Lynch. Lynch plays defensive line. He stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 285 pounds.

Lynch averaged more than 43 yards per punt as a senior at Round Rock High School, according to Max Preps.

And though he isn’t the immediate choice to serve as Baylor’s punter moving forward — that would be kicker Connor Martin and walk-on kicker Peter Webster — head coach Matt Rhule told Big 12 Die Hards the Bears are preparing Lynch for punting duties, just in case.

No offense toward Martin, Webster or anyone else at Baylor, but let’s hope “just in case” comes to pass.