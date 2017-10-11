Houston Nutt tries filing lawsuit against Ole Miss once again

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. That appears to be the motto for former Ole Miss head coach Houston Nutt.
Nutt has refiled his lawsuit against Ole Miss, the athletic foundation, and the IHL Board of Trustees in a county court as he attempts to fight a legal battle against his former employer. Nutt previously had a lawsuit tossed out of a federal court, but he was eligible to re-file the lawsuit in a county court in the state of Mississippi. The case made by Nutt remains the same in that he claims Ole Miss committed a breach of contract and he is seeking punitive damages.
Nutt claims his successor, and now former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze, conducted a misinformation campaign against Nutt in response to a NCAA investigation. Nutt believes Freeze and Ole Miss attempted to shift blame and responsibility for alleged violations of NCAA rules on Nutt. In response to those allegations, Nutt filed a complaint that led to a thorough investigation of Freeze’s phone records. Reviewing those records ultimately led to a much different resolution for Ole Miss once it was discovered Freeze had been using his phone to call an escort service while on recruiting trips.
As a result, Freeze resigned as head coach over the summer, after SEC media days but before the start of the current college football season.