Tennessee appears ready to pull the trigger on change at QB

As Tennessee’s 2017 season continues to spiral toward what some (most?) believe will be the end of Butch Jones‘ time on Rocky Top, the beleaguered head coach is apparently looking to make a change he hopes may alter that projected trajectory.

Citing multiple sources, Rivals.com first reported Tuesday that redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano (pictured) is expected to start at quarterback for Tennessee in this Saturday’s game against South Carolina in Knoxville. Guarantano would replace Quinten Dormady, a junior who started the first five games for the 3-2 Vols.

There have also been rumblings that, because of the impending change, Dormady could be on his way out of the football program…

BREAKING: Jarrett Guarantano will make his first-career start vs. South Carolina, Quinten Dormady now contemplating future at Tennessee. — Jesse Simonton (@JesseReSimonton) October 10, 2017

… but the Knoxville News Sentinel reported that he was at practice Tuesday.

Dormady has accounted for eight turnovers this season, six of which have been off of interceptions. Five of those picks came in losses to Florida (three) and Georgia (two) in two of the last three weeks. Only one quarterback in the SEC, Mississippi State’s Nick Fitzgerald, has a worse pass efficiency rating than Dormady.

In very limited action this season, Guarantano has completed exactly half of his 24 passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. He’s also averaged .6 yards on his 10 carries.

After this weekend’s game against 3-2 South Carolina, UT will take on top-ranked Alabama in Week 8. In Tuscaloosa.