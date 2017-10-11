Tennessee appears ready to pull the trigger on change at QB

As Tennessee’s 2017 season continues to spiral toward what some (most?) believe will be the end of Butch Jones‘ time on Rocky Top, the beleaguered head coach is apparently looking to make a change he hopes may alter that projected trajectory.
Citing multiple sources, Rivals.com first reported Tuesday that redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano (pictured) is expected to start at quarterback for Tennessee in this Saturday’s game against South Carolina in Knoxville. Guarantano would replace Quinten Dormady, a junior who started the first five games for the 3-2 Vols.
There have also been rumblings that, because of the impending change, Dormady could be on his way out of the football program…
… but the Knoxville News Sentinel reported that he was at practice Tuesday.
Dormady has accounted for eight turnovers this season, six of which have been off of interceptions. Five of those picks came in losses to Florida (three) and Georgia (two) in two of the last three weeks. Only one quarterback in the SEC, Mississippi State’s Nick Fitzgerald, has a worse pass efficiency rating than Dormady.
In very limited action this season, Guarantano has completed exactly half of his 24 passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. He’s also averaged .6 yards on his 10 carries.
After this weekend’s game against 3-2 South Carolina, UT will take on top-ranked Alabama in Week 8. In Tuscaloosa.
Not that his bank account really needs it, but Urban Meyer’s bosses have decided that he’s deserving of a little more financially than what his contract calls for.
Citing an open-records request, USA Today‘s Steve Berkowitz is reporting that Ohio State’s Board of Trustees approved an eight-percent raise for what were described as “certain components of his compensation package.” Meyer’s contract calls for “just” a six-percent raise in said components.
As a result, Meyer’s actual raise will go from the previously-scheduled $321,000 to just under $480,000.
The raise, which went into effect Feb. 1 of this year, will push Meyer’s compensation to just north of $6.4 million for 2017. Meyer will fall in line behind three head coaches at the FBS level when it comes to compensation: Alabama’s Nick Saban at $11 million ($4 million of which is a signing bonus), Clemson’s Dabo Swinney at $7.5 million on his ($1.5 million of which is a signing bonus), and the $7 million being paid to Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh.
Of the four highest-paid FBS head coaches, three — Saban, Swinney and Meyer — have won at least one national championship. The other hasn’t won a conference championship as a Power Five head coach and has finished third in the Big Ten East his first two seasons in Ann Arbor.
In the midst of his sixth season with the Buckeyes, Meyer is 66-7 overall and 42-2 in Big Ten play. In addition to winning the national championship in 2014, Meyer is 5-0 against archrival Michigan.
This season has been a comedy of errors for Baylor. But one of those errors could turn into genuine comedy.
Baylor will have to navigate the rest of the season without punter Drew Galitz, who tore his ACL in the Bears’ 32-20 loss to Kansas State. And among the candidates to replace him is James Lynch. Lynch plays defensive line. He stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 285 pounds.
Lynch averaged more than 43 yards per punt as a senior at Round Rock High School, according to Max Preps.
And though he isn’t the immediate choice to serve as Baylor’s punter moving forward — that would be kicker Connor Martin and walk-on kicker Peter Webster — head coach Matt Rhule told Big 12 Die Hards the Bears are preparing Lynch for punting duties, just in case.
No offense toward Martin, Webster or anyone else at Baylor, but let’s hope “just in case” comes to pass.
Gary Andersen knew Oregon State was bad this season. The Beavers were 1-5, their one win a 35-32 squeaker over FCS Portland State and their five losses by an average of more than 31 points.
Who did Andersen blame for Oregon State being bad? Well, himself, in a round about way. He blamed himself because, in a series of texts he sent to The Oregonian columnist John Canzano, his assistants were awful.
In what reads like a series of diary posts, the foul-mouthed Andersen accused his assistants of being in it for themselves (while he was in it for the kids, of course) and that they would need to find new jobs soon.
A sampling:
Andersen (Sept. 20): “I hired the wrong (expletive) guys and are still working our way through a bunch of recruiting years that stunk!! It’s year three! If these (expletives) can’t get it right I will not just say fire them and start over!! That’s not the way to go about it. If I (expletive) it up that bad I will take the bullet and ride off into the sunset! I will stay old school!! I will not die doing this (expletive)!! Stay tuned!”
Andersen (Sept. 30): “That’s my best shot!! I will give it that again next week!! That offense is embarrassing!! On me I hired the (expletives)!”
Much of Andersen’s staff was with him at Utah State and/or Wisconsin, so it will be interesting to see what, if any, public reaction they have to their former boss complaining about them to a media member. And it will also be interesting to see if Andersen comments on the texts — and, specifically, Canzano sharing the texts, since Canzano did not make it clear he had Andersen’s permission to share them.
An uphill climb for Minnesota has gotten exponentially steeper for P.J. Fleck‘s crew.
The head coach confirmed Monday that Minnesota will be down four starters for this Saturday’s game against surging Michigan State. The secondary will be particularly hard hit as safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (hamstring) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (leg) will be sidelined.
Additionally, wide receiver Phillip Howard (head) and offensive tackle Nick Connelly (leg) have already been ruled out as well.
Winfield sustained his injury in the Week 5 loss to Maryland and didn’t play in last Saturday’s loss to Purdue as well. The other three starters suffered their respective injuries in the loss to the Boilermakers.
For the season, Howard’s six receptions for 62 yards are fifth and sixth, respectively, on the Gophers this season.