USC loses Marlon Tuipulotu to season-ending back surgery

The promising career of one of the highest-rated signees USC’s most recent recruiting class has, at least temporarily, been put on hold.
Clay Helton confirmed Tuesday that Marlon Tuipulotu had undergone back surgery earlier in the day. As a result, the true freshman defensive tackle will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2017 season.
The current issue, Helton said, is believed to be connected to “a previous injury at an early age.”
“I think it’s something that they got fixed,” the head coach said according to the Los Angeles Times. “For the big picture it’s very, very positive for him. It was actually better than they thought and the future is very bright for the kid.”
Tuipulotu missed the past three games, the first because of a knee injury and the second with the back issue. Because he played in just three games, the lineman will be eligible for a medical hardship waiver that would get him a season of eligibility back.
A four-star 2017 signee, Tuipulotu was rated as the No. 5 defensive tackle in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Oregon; and the No. 60 recruit on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. An early enrollee who participated in spring practice, Tuipulotu had played in the first three games of the season prior to the injury issues surfacing.
If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. That appears to be the motto for former Ole Miss head coach Houston Nutt.
Nutt has refiled his lawsuit against Ole Miss, the athletic foundation, and the IHL Board of Trustees in a county court as he attempts to fight a legal battle against his former employer. Nutt previously had a lawsuit tossed out of a federal court, but he was eligible to re-file the lawsuit in a county court in the state of Mississippi. The case made by Nutt remains the same in that he claims Ole Miss committed a breach of contract and he is seeking punitive damages.
Nutt claims his successor, and now former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze, conducted a misinformation campaign against Nutt in response to a NCAA investigation. Nutt believes Freeze and Ole Miss attempted to shift blame and responsibility for alleged violations of NCAA rules on Nutt. In response to those allegations, Nutt filed a complaint that led to a thorough investigation of Freeze’s phone records. Reviewing those records ultimately led to a much different resolution for Ole Miss once it was discovered Freeze had been using his phone to call an escort service while on recruiting trips.
As a result, Freeze resigned as head coach over the summer, after SEC media days but before the start of the current college football season.
Not that his bank account really needs it, but Urban Meyer’s bosses have decided that he’s deserving of a little more financially than what his contract calls for.
Citing an open-records request, USA Today‘s Steve Berkowitz is reporting that Ohio State’s Board of Trustees approved an eight-percent raise for what were described as “certain components of his compensation package.” Meyer’s contract calls for “just” a six-percent raise in said components.
As a result, Meyer’s actual raise will go from the previously-scheduled $321,000 to just under $480,000.
The raise, which went into effect Feb. 1 of this year, will push Meyer’s compensation to just north of $6.4 million for 2017. Meyer will fall in line behind three head coaches at the FBS level when it comes to compensation: Alabama’s Nick Saban at $11 million ($4 million of which is a signing bonus), Clemson’s Dabo Swinney at $7.5 million on his ($1.5 million of which is a signing bonus), and the $7 million being paid to Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh.
Of the four highest-paid FBS head coaches, three — Saban, Swinney and Meyer — have won at least one national championship. The other hasn’t won a conference championship as a Power Five head coach and has finished third in the Big Ten East his first two seasons in Ann Arbor.
In the midst of his sixth season with the Buckeyes, Meyer is 66-7 overall and 42-2 in Big Ten play. In addition to winning the national championship in 2014, Meyer is 5-0 against archrival Michigan.
As Tennessee’s 2017 season continues to spiral toward what some (most?) believe will be the end of Butch Jones‘ time on Rocky Top, the beleaguered head coach is apparently looking to make a change he hopes may alter that projected trajectory.
Citing multiple sources, Rivals.com first reported Tuesday that redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano (pictured) is expected to start at quarterback for Tennessee in this Saturday’s game against South Carolina in Knoxville. Guarantano would replace Quinten Dormady, a junior who started the first five games for the 3-2 Vols.
There have also been rumblings that, because of the impending change, Dormady could be on his way out of the football program…
… but the Knoxville News Sentinel reported that he was at practice Tuesday.
Dormady has accounted for eight turnovers this season, six of which have been off of interceptions. Five of those picks came in losses to Florida (three) and Georgia (two) in two of the last three weeks. Only one quarterback in the SEC, Mississippi State’s Nick Fitzgerald, has a worse pass efficiency rating than Dormady.
In very limited action this season, Guarantano has completed exactly half of his 24 passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. He’s also averaged .6 yards on his 10 carries.
After this weekend’s game against 3-2 South Carolina, UT will take on top-ranked Alabama in Week 8. In Tuscaloosa.
This season has been a comedy of errors for Baylor. But one of those errors could turn into genuine comedy.
Baylor will have to navigate the rest of the season without punter Drew Galitz, who tore his ACL in the Bears’ 32-20 loss to Kansas State. And among the candidates to replace him is James Lynch. Lynch plays defensive line. He stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 285 pounds.
Lynch averaged more than 43 yards per punt as a senior at Round Rock High School, according to Max Preps.
And though he isn’t the immediate choice to serve as Baylor’s punter moving forward — that would be kicker Connor Martin and walk-on kicker Peter Webster — head coach Matt Rhule told Big 12 Die Hards the Bears are preparing Lynch for punting duties, just in case.
No offense toward Martin, Webster or anyone else at Baylor, but let’s hope “just in case” comes to pass.