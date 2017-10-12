Dabo Swinney heading to Alabama on Saturday for national championship celebration

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is expected to be in Tuscaloosa on Saturday for Alabama’s home game against Arkansas. The Tigers coach is not adding fuel to the fire as a potential replacement for Nick Saban whenever the time comes for finding a new coach for the Crimson Tide. Instead, Swinney will be in attendance as Alabama pays tribute to the 1992 national championship team.

Swinney, an Alabama native, was a walk-on wide receiver at Alabama in 1989 and later earned a scholarship and was a member of Alabama’s 1992 national title team. Swinney will be able to attend because he will not have to coach a game on Saturday for the ACC frontrunners. Clemson will be playing on the road Friday night against Syracuse, leaving Swinney plenty of time to fly down to Tuscaloosa to meet up with his former teammates.

Clemson plays Friday night & with Alabama recognizing the 1992 national championship team, Dabo Swinney is scheduled to be in BDS Sat. night — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) October 12, 2017

You can’t help but wonder how Swinney will be received by the masses considering Swinney just coached Clemson to a national championship victory over Alabama last season, but Swinney seems to be a well-liked coach just about everywhere, and Alabama fans are well aware of Swinney’s fondness and respect for Alabama after playing there and getting his coaching career started with the program.

But will Swinney be wearing his most recent championship ring around his old teammates and the Alabama faithful? He totally should.

