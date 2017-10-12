Ex-USC LB Osa Masina pleads guilty to misdemeanor charge of sex-assault

USC linebacker Osa Masina will not face time in a state prison or be registered as a sex offender after cutting a plea deal with prosecutors following an incident it Utah earlier this year. However, he could still be sentenced to two to three years in a county jail and probation, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

The plea came about as prosecutors amended the allegations levied against Masina only to determine they were unsure their case would result in a conviction in a trial. The confidence in obtaining a conviction was a result of not being allowed to use expert testimony and evidence from Masina’s cellphone and a Snapchat video.

Masina only says "no comment" as he leaves court. pic.twitter.com/hHjZFCblVr — Aaron Falk (@aaronfalk) October 12, 2017

The woman who accused Masina of raping her agreed to the terms of the plea deal proposed by state prosecutors bt stands firm in her stance in saying she did not consent to any sexual contact with Masina.

“We are in support of the state’s decision in this matter,” said Bethany Warr, an attorney for the victim. “Unfortunately this is how the justice system does fail victims, but we understand because of the evidentiary issues in this case this plea has to go forward.”

Masina originally faced three felony charges in Utah for his connection to an alleged rape of a woman. He was suspended by the USC program along with teammate Don Hill, who was connected to an alleged rape of the same woman in another incident occurred in Los Angeles after the incident in Utah allegedly took place. The two players were later removed from the USC roster. Prosecutors in Los Angeles ultimately decided not to pursue rape charges.

