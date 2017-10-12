Ex-USC LB Osa Masina pleads guilty to misdemeanor charge of sex-assault

USC linebacker Osa Masina will not face time in a state prison or be registered as a sex offender after cutting a plea deal with prosecutors following an incident it Utah earlier this year. However, he could still be sentenced to two to three years in a county jail and probation, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.
The plea came about as prosecutors amended the allegations levied against Masina only to determine they were unsure their case would result in a conviction in a trial. The confidence in obtaining a conviction was a result of not being allowed to use expert testimony and evidence from Masina’s cellphone and a Snapchat video.
The woman who accused Masina of raping her agreed to the terms of the plea deal proposed by state prosecutors bt stands firm in her stance in saying she did not consent to any sexual contact with Masina.
“We are in support of the state’s decision in this matter,” said Bethany Warr, an attorney for the victim. “Unfortunately this is how the justice system does fail victims, but we understand because of the evidentiary issues in this case this plea has to go forward.”
Masina originally faced three felony charges in Utah for his connection to an alleged rape of a woman. He was suspended by the USC program along with teammate Don Hill, who was connected to an alleged rape of the same woman in another incident occurred in Los Angeles after the incident in Utah allegedly took place. The two players were later removed from the USC roster. Prosecutors in Los Angeles ultimately decided not to pursue rape charges.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is expected to be in Tuscaloosa on Saturday for Alabama’s home game against Arkansas. The Tigers coach is not adding fuel to the fire as a potential replacement for Nick Saban whenever the time comes for finding a new coach for the Crimson Tide. Instead, Swinney will be in attendance as Alabama pays tribute to the 1992 national championship team.
Swinney, an Alabama native, was a walk-on wide receiver at Alabama in 1989 and later earned a scholarship and was a member of Alabama’s 1992 national title team. Swinney will be able to attend because he will not have to coach a game on Saturday for the ACC frontrunners. Clemson will be playing on the road Friday night against Syracuse, leaving Swinney plenty of time to fly down to Tuscaloosa to meet up with his former teammates.
You can’t help but wonder how Swinney will be received by the masses considering Swinney just coached Clemson to a national championship victory over Alabama last season, but Swinney seems to be a well-liked coach just about everywhere, and Alabama fans are well aware of Swinney’s fondness and respect for Alabama after playing there and getting his coaching career started with the program.
But will Swinney be wearing his most recent championship ring around his old teammates and the Alabama faithful? He totally should.
Raging wildfires in California continue to do serious damage in northern California. Concerns about the air quality are on the rise and that poses a threat to the health and safety of anyone attending Friday night’s Pac-12 game between Cal and Washington State. For now, there is no reason to call of or reschedule the game or transplant it to another location, but the Pac-12 and Cal are monitoring the situation as best they can to be prepared to make any adjustments necessary.
“There’s a level that they keep us updated on and what’s appropriate to work out in, so we were good,” Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said, per The Mercury News. “Obviously, (we’re) watching that and monitoring constantly.
According to NCAA guidelines, all athletes should be removed from the field if the air quality rating is 200 or above. As of Wednesday, the AQI in Berkley, California was 187. Per the NCAA, all athletes should be closely monitored in environments with an AQI rating over 150.
Stanford is also paying close attention to the air quality as they prepare for a Saturday night game against Oregon. As of now, Stanford expects their game to be on as scheduled against the Ducks.
Air quality issues were monitored earlier this season on the west coast, but no Pac-12 teams needed to adjust their schedules, although Oregon did re-locate a practice to a safer location.
The wildfires sweeping through northern California have claimed 24 lives so far.
Not only has Max Browne‘s 2017 season come to an end, but so has the collegiate portion of his playing career.
Pittsburgh announced that the graduate transfer quarterback underwent surgery to repair an unspecified injury in his right (throwing) shoulder and will be sidelined for the remainder of the season. Browne suffered the injury in the third quarter of last Saturday’s loss to Syracuse.
Because this is Browne’s final year of eligibility, his collegiate career is over as well.
Browne, in his first season with the Panthers, won the starting job in summer camp. However, Ben DiNucci, who will take over as the full-time starter, has seen his playing time increase as the season wore on.
For the season, Browne completed 96-of-135 passes for 997 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.
A five-star member of USC’s 2013 recruiting class, Browne confirmed months of speculation in early December of last year that he would indeed be transferring from the Trojans. He later transferred to Pitt after considering North Carolina as well.
Browne began the 2016 season as the starter, but lost his job to Sam Darnold after the Trojans stumbled out of the gate at 1-2. With Darnold under center, USC finished the regular season on an 8-1 run and won their last eight after losing Darnold’s first start by four points to Utah.
Browne spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons as Cody Kessler’s primary backup. In his time with the Trojans, Browne completed 69-of-112 passes for 507 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
In the end, it was much ado about essentially nothing.
In the third quarter of No. 2 Clemson’s win over Wake Forest Saturday, starting quarterback Kelly Bryant went down with what was later confirmed as an injured left ankle. While the player himself was non-committal when it came to his availability for this Friday night’s game against Syracuse, Dabo Swinney indicated earlier in the week that he expects Kelly to play.
On the team’s injury report released Thursday night, Bryant was listed under the “Will Play” designation. Swinney subsequently declared the third-year junior “ready to go.”
The head coach made that declaration after Bryant had participated in practice ahead of the road trip to the Orange.
In his first full season as the starter, Bryant has completed just over 60 percent of his passes for 1,259 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. He also leads the team with 401 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on the ground.