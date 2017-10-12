‘Family health issues’ push Trevon Grimes to take leave from Ohio State

On Monday, Urban Meyer didn’t take part in his normal media briefing because he was in Florida as a family member of one of his players dealt with a significant health issue. Wednesday, a little additional information came to light.

Meyer confirmed yesterday that wide receiver Trevon Grimes is taking a leave of absence from the football team as the unidentified family member continues to deal with the unspecified health issue. The Buckeyes head coach said the sabbatical the freshman is taking is indefinite, although it’s thought that Grimes will return to the university in the spring.

Despite speculation that Grimes might transfer to Miami to be closer to the team, Meyer said he’s still on the team.

“I saw him. He’s doing great,” the coach said.

On social media, Grimes seemed to confirm that, at least for the moment, he is indeed sticking with the Buckeyes.