In statement, Auburn labels report of academic impropriety ‘false… not supported by facts’

Not surprisingly, and at least initially, Auburn is firing back at a damning report.

Wednesday, ESPN‘s Outside the Lines reported that a part-time academic support staff member took an online final exam for at least one football player from the 2015 Tigers football team. Neither the football player/players involved nor the academic support staffer have been identified.

As a result of the allegations, a law firm was hired by the university to investigate the alleged misconduct.

In an initial statement, AU labeled the accusations as “simply not true.” In a more extensive statement released later, the university doubled-down by labeling the report “false.” The qualifier “based on our review to date” was part of the release, it should be noted.

The statement further notes that the football player allegedly involved was a former AU football player who came back to school to finish his degree. That player has denied the allegations.

Below is the school’s full statement, in its entirety: