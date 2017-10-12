Kelly Bryant cleared, will start for Clemson vs. Syracuse

In the end, it was much ado about essentially nothing.

In the third quarter of No. 2 Clemson’s win over Wake Forest Saturday, starting quarterback Kelly Bryant went down with what was later confirmed as an injured left ankle. While the player himself was non-committal when it came to his availability for this Friday night’s game against Syracuse, Dabo Swinney indicated earlier in the week that he expects Kelly to play.

On the team’s injury report released Thursday night, Bryant was listed under the “Will Play” designation. Swinney subsequently declared the third-year junior “ready to go.”

The head coach made that declaration after Bryant had participated in practice ahead of the road trip to the Orange.

In his first full season as the starter, Bryant has completed just over 60 percent of his passes for 1,259 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. He also leads the team with 401 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on the ground.