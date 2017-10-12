Les Miles returning to Death Valley as LSU honors 2007 title team

The Mad Hatter is coming back, although not in the way that many an LSU fan would like.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of LSU’s 2007 national championship team coached by Les Miles. And, as he indicated earlier in the week, Miles be part of the 70-plus-person contingent who will be at Tiger Stadium to celebrate the school’s title.

That team will be honored on the field at halftime of the Auburn game Saturday afternoon, the school confirmed in a press release Thursday. In addition to Miles, all five captains from that season — defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey, punter Patrick Fisher, quarterback Matt Flynn, running back Jacob Hester, safety Craig Steltz – will all be in attendance as well.

LSU claimed its third national title in the program’s history thanks to a 38-24 win over Ohio State in the BCS championship game in New Orleans. Less than 10 years later, Miles was fired a third of the way through the 2016 season after the team struggled to a 2-2 start.

Miles’ replacement, his former defensive line coach Ed Orgeron, has LSU off to a 4-2 start in his first full season in Baton Rouge.

Below is the complete list of players who are expected to take part in this weekend’s festivities:

