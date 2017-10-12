Les Miles returning to Death Valley as LSU honors 2007 title team

The Mad Hatter is coming back, although not in the way that many an LSU fan would like.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of LSU’s 2007 national championship team coached by Les Miles. And, as he indicated earlier in the week, Miles be part of the 70-plus-person contingent who will be at Tiger Stadium to celebrate the school’s title.
That team will be honored on the field at halftime of the Auburn game Saturday afternoon, the school confirmed in a press release Thursday. In addition to Miles, all five captains from that season — defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey, punter Patrick Fisher, quarterback Matt Flynn, running back Jacob Hester, safety Craig Steltz – will all be in attendance as well.
LSU claimed its third national title in the program’s history thanks to a 38-24 win over Ohio State in the BCS championship game in New Orleans. Less than 10 years later, Miles was fired a third of the way through the 2016 season after the team struggled to a 2-2 start.
Miles’ replacement, his former defensive line coach Ed Orgeron, has LSU off to a 4-2 start in his first full season in Baton Rouge.
Below is the complete list of players who are expected to take part in this weekend’s festivities:
Charles Alexander (DT)
Rahim Alem (DL)
Matt Allen (OL)
Ryan Anders (PK)
Caleb Angelle (PK)
Will Arnold (OL)
Darry Beckwith (LB)
Will Blackwell (OL)
Jeremy Bunting (WR)
Donnie Chaucer (DB)
Mit Cole (TE)
Jacob Cutrera (LB)
Joey Crappell (SNP)
Andrew Crutchfield (PK)
Brady Dalfrey (P)
Colt Davis (PK)
Andrew Decker (OL) Richard Dickson (TE)
Ricky Dixon (WR)
Early Doucet (WR)
Glenn Dorsey (DT)
Richard Dugas (C)
Josh Dworaczyk (OL)
Jai Eugene (DB)
Marlon Favorite (DT)
Patrick Fisher (P)
Matt Flynn (QB)
Ace Foyil (LB)
Stefoin Francois (LB)
Sean Gaudet (PK)
Daniel Graff (DB)
Josh Graham (DB)
Orlando Gunn (DB)
Donald Hains (DL)
Andrew Hatch (QB)
T-Bob Hebert (OL)
Trent Hebert (PK)
Brett Helms (OL)
Trey Helms (OL)
Jacob Hester (RB)
Lyle Hitt (OL) Trindon Holliday (RB/RS)
Tyson Jackson (DE)
Josh Jasper (PK)
Herman Johnson (OL)
Quinn Johnson (FB)
Tremaine Johnson (DL)
Chad Jones (DB)
Mitch Joseph (TE) Brandon LaFell (WR)
Pep Levingston (DE)
Cole Louviere (OL)
Joe Maltempi (DB)
Josh McManus (WR)
Ryan Miller (OL)
Chris Mitchell (WR)
Chad Moody (DB)
Richard Murphy (RB)
Ryan Perrilloux (QB)
Kirston Pittman (DE)
Stevan Ridley (RB)
Luke Sanders (LB)
Charles Scott (RB)
Robert Smith (OL)
Mark Snyder (OL)
Craig Steltz (S)
Curtis Taylor (S) Terrance Toliver (WR)
Jimmy Welker (QB)
Keith Zinger (TE)
Pitt loses starting QB Max Browne to season-ending shoulder surgery
Not only has Max Browne‘s 2017 season come to an end, but so has the collegiate portion of his playing career.
Pittsburgh announced that the graduate transfer quarterback underwent surgery to repair an unspecified injury in his right (throwing) shoulder and will be sidelined for the remainder of the season. Browne suffered the injury in the third quarter of last Saturday’s loss to Syracuse.
Because this is Browne’s final year of eligibility, his collegiate career is over as well.
Browne, in his first season with the Panthers, won the starting job in summer camp. However, Ben DiNucci, who will take over as the full-time starter, has seen his playing time increase as the season wore on.
For the season, Browne completed 96-of-135 passes for 997 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.
Browne began the 2016 season as the starter, but lost his job to Sam Darnold after the Trojans stumbled out of the gate at 1-2. With Darnold under center, USC finished the regular season on an 8-1 run and won their last eight after losing Darnold’s first start by four points to Utah.
Browne spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons as Cody Kessler’s primary backup. In his time with the Trojans, Browne completed 69-of-112 passes for 507 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Kelly Bryant cleared, will start for Clemson vs. Syracuse
In the end, it was much ado about essentially nothing.
In the third quarter of No. 2 Clemson’s win over Wake Forest Saturday, starting quarterback Kelly Bryant went down with what was later confirmed as an injured left ankle. While the player himself was non-committal when it came to his availability for this Friday night’s game against Syracuse, Dabo Swinney indicated earlier in the week that he expects Kelly to play.
On the team’s injury report released Thursday night, Bryant was listed under the “Will Play” designation. Swinney subsequently declared the third-year junior “ready to go.”
The head coach made that declaration after Bryant had participated in practice ahead of the road trip to the Orange.
In his first full season as the starter, Bryant has completed just over 60 percent of his passes for 1,259 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. He also leads the team with 401 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on the ground.
‘Family health issues’ push Trevon Grimes to take leave from Ohio State
On Monday, Urban Meyer didn’t take part in his normal media briefing because he was in Florida as a family member of one of his players dealt with a significant health issue. Wednesday, a little additional information came to light.
Meyer confirmed yesterday that wide receiver Trevon Grimes is taking a leave of absence from the football team as the unidentified family member continues to deal with the unspecified health issue. The Buckeyes head coach said the sabbatical the freshman is taking is indefinite, although it’s thought that Grimes will return to the university in the spring.
Despite speculation that Grimes might transfer to Miami to be closer to the team, Meyer said he’s still on the team.
“I saw him. He’s doing great,” the coach said.
On social media, Grimes seemed to confirm that, at least for the moment, he is indeed sticking with the Buckeyes.
A four-star 2017 signee, Grimes was rated as the No. 6 receiver in the country; the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 41 player on 247Sports.com’s composite board. As a true freshman this season, Grimes has played in two games, catching three passes for 20 yards in that limited action.
In statement, Auburn labels report of academic impropriety ‘false… not supported by facts’
Not surprisingly, and at least initially, Auburn is firing back at a damning report.
Wednesday, ESPN‘s Outside the Lines reported that a part-time academic support staff member took an online final exam for at least one football player from the 2015 Tigers football team. Neither the football player/players involved nor the academic support staffer have been identified.
As a result of the allegations, a law firm was hired by the university to investigate the alleged misconduct.
In an initial statement, AU labeled the accusations as “simply not true.” In a more extensive statement released later, the university doubled-down by labeling the report “false.” The qualifier “based on our review to date” was part of the release, it should be noted.
The statement further notes that the football player allegedly involved was a former AU football player who came back to school to finish his degree. That player has denied the allegations.
Below is the school’s full statement, in its entirety:
The player for which we are conducting an investigation is not a member of the current team and was not a member of the team at the time of the allegation. He is a former player who came back to school to complete his degree. As you know from our statement he categorically denies the claim.
The allegation made in the ESPN story is false based on our review to date. The person making the accusation was a part-time employee placed on administrative leave in late August. She is making claims not supported by facts, and based on what ESPN told us this morning, before the story came out, she keeps changing her story. Neither she, her attorney, nor our investigation have produced anything to support her claims. Neither has ESPN.
It should also be noted that the accuser has signed thirty-eight bi-monthly time sheets during her part-time employment stating that she has no knowledge or has not witnessed or assisted a student-athlete in participating in academic dishonesty. She has also signed compliance forms indicating no knowledge of wrongdoing.
We have no reason to think the allegation about the former student is true.