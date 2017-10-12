Pitt loses starting QB Max Browne to season-ending shoulder surgery

Not only has Max Browne‘s 2017 season come to an end, but so has the collegiate portion of his playing career.

Pittsburgh announced that the graduate transfer quarterback underwent surgery to repair an unspecified injury in his right (throwing) shoulder and will be sidelined for the remainder of the season. Browne suffered the injury in the third quarter of last Saturday’s loss to Syracuse.

Because this is Browne’s final year of eligibility, his collegiate career is over as well.

Browne, in his first season with the Panthers, won the starting job in summer camp. However, Ben DiNucci, who will take over as the full-time starter, has seen his playing time increase as the season wore on.

For the season, Browne completed 96-of-135 passes for 997 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.

A five-star member of USC’s 2013 recruiting class, Browne confirmed months of speculation in early December of last year that he would indeed be transferring from the Trojans. He later transferred to Pitt after considering North Carolina as well.

Browne began the 2016 season as the starter, but lost his job to Sam Darnold after the Trojans stumbled out of the gate at 1-2. With Darnold under center, USC finished the regular season on an 8-1 run and won their last eight after losing Darnold’s first start by four points to Utah.

Browne spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons as Cody Kessler’s primary backup. In his time with the Trojans, Browne completed 69-of-112 passes for 507 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.