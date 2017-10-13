Baylor fans reportedly dyed Oklahoma State fountain green ahead of Cowboys’ homecoming

College football fans love to get underneath their opponents skin but that just might backfire this week when Baylor visits Oklahoma State.
That’s because it’s homecoming in Stillwater this week and as part of the festivities, the school dyed a fountain orange outside a campus library following an annual tradition. It’s one of those simple things that are always cool to see when a university gets into the spirit prior to a big game.
Baylor is 0-5 on the season and ranked 115th in total defense at the moment. Given that Mason Rudolph, James Washington and the rest of the high-flying OSU offense is one of the best units in the country, perhaps it was wiser for the Bears to not poke the, um, bear in this case. Something certainly says this little bit of fun between Big 12 rivals won’t turn out so great if the team takes it personally come Saturday afternoon.
UCF may need $14 million worth of repairs for rusty football stadium
The front-runner for the Group of Five bid this season heading into the weekend just might be Central Florida, which is undefeated and rolling up some mighty impressive victories under head coach Scott Frost.
While the Knights have been great between the lines, things have not been so rosy away from the field at the school and it could have a multi-million dollar impact to the budget down the road. The Orlando Sentinel reports that Spectrum Stadium, home of UCF football, is rusted, corroded and facing some serious repairs following a nearly 500 page engineering report commissioned by the school:
According to the report, which was contracted by the university and completed in August, Spectrum Stadium’s rust problems have affected the structural integrity of the 45,000-seat venue at the university’s main campus in east Orange County. Corrosion affects more than 80,000 square feet of the stadium, it said — four stairways had heavily rusted supports and a potential for “significant section loss” at the time, the TLC Engineering report found. Areas of the stadium’s fireproofing were cracked, corroded and graded “failing.”
That is…not great. It’s especially concerning in a humidity-rich environment like Orlando and comes not long after a recent hurricane came through the area to force the cancellation of several football games.
“We completed repairs on all of the most significant findings before we played our first home game this season,” UCF assistant vice president Chad Binette told the paper. “This report will help us determine the best way forward for additional repairs and long-term maintenance of the stadium.”
Kudos for the school stepping up repairs in time for the 2017 season to begin but the looming prospect of a potential $14 million bill to fix everything correctly is still out there to be dealt with. Such concerns are probably not on the minds of Frost and his coaching staff as East Carolina comes to town on Saturday but it may lead Knights fans to eye their seats a little differently when it comes time for kickoff.
K-State expected to start Alex Delton at QB vs. TCU
Alex Delton‘s first career start could prove to be a doozy.
According to multiple media outlets, Delton is expected to get the start at quarterback for Kansas State when the Wildcats travels to Fort Worth to take on sixth-ranked TCU. Delton would replace starter Jesse Ertz, who reportedly suffered a knee injury earlier on this season but battled through it in the win over Baylor and the double-overtime loss to Texas last weekend.
Delton replaced Ertz in the UT loss, completing 2-of-5 passes for 30 yards. He did most of his damage with his legs, however, carrying the ball for 79 yards and scoring a pair of touchdowns on 12 carries.
For his Wildcats career, which consists of eight games, Delton has attempted just 11 passes compared to 43 rush attempts.
This season through five games for 3-2 K-State, Ertz is 29th nationally in passing efficiency (150.2).
Starting FSU guard Landon Dickerson suffers second straight season-ending injury
When it comes to injuries, Landon Dickerson simply can’t buy a break.
In early November of last year, the Florida State offensive lineman suffered a torn ACL in his right knee that cost him the remainder of the year. Fast-forward nearly a year, and Dickerson has met a similar fate as a right-ankle injury will knock him out for the rest of the 2017 season.
Dickerson suffered the injury in last Saturday’s loss to Miami, with the damage being surgically repaired Friday.
Prior to the injury, Dickerson had started the first four games at left guard for the Seminoles. He started the last seven games as a true freshman before suffering the ACL tear.
With Dickerson out for the duration, he will be replaced by starting left tackle Derrick Kelly. Kelly, in turn, will be replaced by redshirt freshman Josh Ball.
North Carolina avoids NCAA sanctions in academic fraud case
More than three years after the NCAA began its investigation, it’s judgment day for North Carolina athletics in general and Tar Heels football specifically. And by “judgment” we mean “very light tap on the wrist and a stern chiding.”
In its long-anticipated ruling released Friday morning, the NCAA announced that its Committee On Infractions panel had determined that it “could not conclude that the University of North Carolina violated NCAA academic rules when it made available deficient Department of African and Afro-American Studies ‘paper courses’ to the general student body, including student-athletes.” The key passage from the NCAA’s release on its findings?
“While student-athletes likely benefited from the courses, so did the general student body. Additionally, the record did not establish that the university created and offered the courses as part of a systemic effort to benefit only student-athletes,” COI chief hearing officer and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey stated.
In June of 2014, the NCAA informed UNC “that it would reopen its original 2011 examination of the past academic irregularities.” The first NOA was sent to the university in 2015, with UNC accused of lack of institutional control as to student-athletes in multiple sports, including football, receiving preferential access to the controversial African and Afro-American Studies (AFAM) courses dating all the way back to 2002. In April of 2016, UNC received an amended NOA that replaced “lack of institutional control” with “failure to monitor.”
That original 2011 investigation resulted in the UNC football program being slapped with a postseason ban for the 2012 season and the reduction of 15 scholarships over a three-year period as well as other sanctions, including vacating of wins, in the impermissible benefits/academic fraud scandal that ended Butch Davis‘ tenure at the school.
“While student-athletes likely benefited from the so-called ‘paper courses’ offered by North Carolina, the information available in the record did not establish that the courses were solely created, offered and maintained as an orchestrated effort to benefit student-athletes,” Sankey said in a portion of his statement. “The panel is troubled by the university’s shifting positions about whether academic fraud occurred on its campus and the credibility of the Cadwalader report, which it distanced itself from after initially supporting the findings. However, NCAA policy is clear. The NCAA defers to its member schools to determine whether academic fraud occurred and, ultimately, the panel is bound to making decisions within the rules set by the membership.”
The COI did find that a pair of violations were committed in the case, with both coming after the fact as the former department chair and a former curriculum secretary failed to cooperate during the investigation.