Miami to be down three starters for Georgia Tech game

The afterglow of Miami’s huge win over in-state rival Florida State has been tempered somewhat by a couple of health issues.

With a game against Georgia Tech on tap, The U has listed three starters, two on the defensive side and one on the offensive side, have been officially ruled out. Those first-teamers are cornerback Dee Delaney (lower extremity), offensive lineman Navaughn Donaldson (lower extremity) and safety Sheldrick Redwine (upper extremity).

All three of the players were injured during the Week 6 win over FSU. None of them had been physically able to practice this week.

Donaldson has started all four games this season, which the Orlando Sentinel notes makes him the only Hurricane freshman to accomplish that feat.

In addition to that trio, top wide receiver Ahmmon Richards (pictured) is listed as questionable because of a hamstring injury that has already cost him the first two games of the season. Despite all of that missed time, Richards is still second on the team with 174 receiving yards, while his 24.9 yards per catch is easily tops on the Hurricanes.

All of these injury issues are on top of Mark Walton, the ‘Canes’ leading rusher, being sidelined for the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.