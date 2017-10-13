Miami to be down three starters for Georgia Tech game

The afterglow of Miami’s huge win over in-state rival Florida State has been tempered somewhat by a couple of health issues.
With a game against Georgia Tech on tap, The U has listed three starters, two on the defensive side and one on the offensive side, have been officially ruled out. Those first-teamers are cornerback Dee Delaney (lower extremity), offensive lineman Navaughn Donaldson (lower extremity) and safety Sheldrick Redwine (upper extremity).
All three of the players were injured during the Week 6 win over FSU. None of them had been physically able to practice this week.
Donaldson has started all four games this season, which the Orlando Sentinel notes makes him the only Hurricane freshman to accomplish that feat.
In addition to that trio, top wide receiver Ahmmon Richards (pictured) is listed as questionable because of a hamstring injury that has already cost him the first two games of the season. Despite all of that missed time, Richards is still second on the team with 174 receiving yards, while his 24.9 yards per catch is easily tops on the Hurricanes.
All of these injury issues are on top of Mark Walton, the ‘Canes’ leading rusher, being sidelined for the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.
In August, Penn State rewarded James Franklin with a new contract that makes him one of the highest-paid head coaches in college football. If this latest report is accurate, they may have to up the contractual ante to retain him.
It’s not exactly a state secret that Kevin Sumlin entered the 2017 season on the hot seat at Texas A&M, what with a middling 35-20 overall record and just a 15-17 mark in SEC play. Against teams from the West division, he was just 9-15 prior to this season.
Following the historic season-opening collapse to UCLA in the 2017 opener, one A&M regent very publicly called for the immediate firing of Sumlin, who was still the seventh-highest-paid head coach in college football in 2016. That came on the heels of Sumlin’s boss, athletic director Scott Woodward, very publicly putting his head football coach on the hot seat this offseason by stating that Sumlin “knows he has to win and he has to win this year.”
At 4-2, Sumlin still remains somewhat on the periphery of the hot seat talk halfway through the year, although giving Alabama its toughest test of the season has somewhat quieted the talk (for now). That said, though, Dennis Dodd of CBSSports.com writes that “Penn State officials are preparing for Texas A&M to make a run at hiring James Franklin should Kevin Sumlin and the Aggies part ways.” Franklin, of course, spent three years in the SEC as the head coach at Vanderbilt before bolting for Happy Valley after the 2013 season.
Perhaps the most noteworthy aspect of Dodd’s report is the fact that Franklin would owe PSU just $2 million in a buyout if he leaves the Nittany Lions for another job after this season. At the opposite end of the buyout spectrum is A&M, with Dodd writing that Sumlin “is reportedly guaranteed the remainder of his contract if fired without cause.”
Earlier this year, A&M’s former athletic director washed his hands of Sumlin’s contract.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is expected to be in Tuscaloosa on Saturday for Alabama’s home game against Arkansas. The Tigers coach is not adding fuel to the fire as a potential replacement for Nick Saban whenever the time comes for finding a new coach for the Crimson Tide. Instead, Swinney will be in attendance as Alabama pays tribute to the 1992 national championship team.
Swinney, an Alabama native, was a walk-on wide receiver at Alabama in 1989 and later earned a scholarship and was a member of Alabama’s 1992 national title team. Swinney will be able to attend because he will not have to coach a game on Saturday for the ACC frontrunners. Clemson will be playing on the road Friday night against Syracuse, leaving Swinney plenty of time to fly down to Tuscaloosa to meet up with his former teammates.
You can’t help but wonder how Swinney will be received by the masses considering Swinney just coached Clemson to a national championship victory over Alabama last season, but Swinney seems to be a well-liked coach just about everywhere, and Alabama fans are well aware of Swinney’s fondness and respect for Alabama after playing there and getting his coaching career started with the program.
But will Swinney be wearing his most recent championship ring around his old teammates and the Alabama faithful? He totally should.
USC linebacker Osa Masina will not face time in a state prison or be registered as a sex offender after cutting a plea deal with prosecutors following an incident it Utah earlier this year. However, he could still be sentenced to two to three years in a county jail and probation, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.
The plea came about as prosecutors amended the allegations levied against Masina only to determine they were unsure their case would result in a conviction in a trial. The confidence in obtaining a conviction was a result of not being allowed to use expert testimony and evidence from Masina’s cellphone and a Snapchat video.
The woman who accused Masina of raping her agreed to the terms of the plea deal proposed by state prosecutors bt stands firm in her stance in saying she did not consent to any sexual contact with Masina.
“We are in support of the state’s decision in this matter,” said Bethany Warr, an attorney for the victim. “Unfortunately this is how the justice system does fail victims, but we understand because of the evidentiary issues in this case this plea has to go forward.”
Masina originally faced three felony charges in Utah for his connection to an alleged rape of a woman. He was suspended by the USC program along with teammate Don Hill, who was connected to an alleged rape of the same woman in another incident occurred in Los Angeles after the incident in Utah allegedly took place. The two players were later removed from the USC roster. Prosecutors in Los Angeles ultimately decided not to pursue rape charges.
Raging wildfires in California continue to do serious damage in northern California. Concerns about the air quality are on the rise and that poses a threat to the health and safety of anyone attending Friday night’s Pac-12 game between Cal and Washington State. For now, there is no reason to call of or reschedule the game or transplant it to another location, but the Pac-12 and Cal are monitoring the situation as best they can to be prepared to make any adjustments necessary.
“There’s a level that they keep us updated on and what’s appropriate to work out in, so we were good,” Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said, per The Mercury News. “Obviously, (we’re) watching that and monitoring constantly.
According to NCAA guidelines, all athletes should be removed from the field if the air quality rating is 200 or above. As of Wednesday, the AQI in Berkley, California was 187. Per the NCAA, all athletes should be closely monitored in environments with an AQI rating over 150.
Stanford is also paying close attention to the air quality as they prepare for a Saturday night game against Oregon. As of now, Stanford expects their game to be on as scheduled against the Ducks.
Air quality issues were monitored earlier this season on the west coast, but no Pac-12 teams needed to adjust their schedules, although Oregon did re-locate a practice to a safer location.
The wildfires sweeping through northern California have claimed 24 lives so far.