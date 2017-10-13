Orange you glad? Syracuse shocks No. 2 Clemson to end nation’s longest active win streak

Friday the 13th lived up to its reputation for No. 2 Clemson.
The Tigers lost their starting quarterback due to a concussion, saw their defense inexplicably get turned around in a track meet, had one of the worst fake punts of the season and never led all night long. More ghastly though, Clemson saw Syracuse secure the biggest victory of the Dino Babers era as the Orange looked like the better side from kickoff to the final whistle in a massive 27-24 upset that will shake up both ACC and College Football Playoff races.
Quarterback Eric Dungey led the way for the home team at the Carrier Dome, throwing for 278 yards and three touchdowns despite facing one of the best defensive lines in the country on every snap. He also provided an incredible dimension with his legs in rushing for 61 yards — including the game-sealing first down with just over 90 seconds to go. The fast-paced offense racked up numerous multi-play drives as the marched up and down the field from the opening kickoff and seemed to have an answer just about every time.
The Tigers simply did not come to play on Friday night, looking sluggish from the get go. Not helping matters was the loss of starting quarterback Kelly Bryant, who didn’t look fully healthy while dealing with an ankle injury and then suffered a concussion on a scramble just before halftime. While the run game of Travis Etienne and Tavien Feaster both scored long touchdowns, there never was much of a rhythm to the offense as they stalled out on several drives.
Were it not for a Tanner Muse 63 yard scoop-and-score fumble return in the first half, things could have been even worse for the defending national champions.
If there is one silver lining for Dabo Swinney’s group it was that they were in a similar spot last season, losing to Pitt at home before eventually rallying to win the league and the national title. Things might be a little tougher this time around, but the path remains the same inside the division (and on the national stage) with games against a ranked N.C. State team and big name in Florida State still to come. Perhaps most crucially, a bye week awaits the team once they return back home and will provide some much needed rest after some significant injuries in the first half of the year.
Syracuse doesn’t really care about all that talk though, for there was nothing freaky on Friday for the Orange as they pulled off one of the memorable upsets of the season so far.
One top 10 team has already gone down on a freaky Friday night, could another upset be brewing in Berkeley? Based on the first half, it sure seems like it.
In smoky conditions not far from the Northern California fires, Cal came out sharp and played well on both sides of the ball to take a 17-3 lead over No. 8 Washington State into halftime and grab the inside track to their biggest conference victory in a long time.
While you would think the offense was the one powering the upset bid, it was actually Justin Wilcox’s defense that did the trick. The Bears picked off Luke Falk on the Cougars’ first drive and didn’t stop there, recording a missed field goal, forcing a fumble and managing a three-and-out on the following three possessions. Cal took advantage of that play too, going up two-scores to take a lead into the second quarter for the first time this season.
The ground game wasn’t much to write home about for the offense but signal-caller Ross Bowers did throw for 159 yards and a score despite facing constant pressure on every drop back.
His counterpart knows all about that pressure, getting sacked four times and throwing two picks on a night where Falk topped the 13,000 yard mark in his passing career. The Cougars did hold onto the ball for over 20 minutes and mounted several promising drives but the turnovers and mental mistakes kept them from making things close numerous times.
As a result, head coach Mike Leach was caught by cameras lighting into his team on a night where it seems some of them were just going through the motions. That’s part of the recipe to get upset and Cal is certainly obliging by taking their shot to make things extremely interesting on a unique Bay Area night.
If there was going to be a trap game on Clemson’s schedule this season, you could probably point toward Georgia Tech’s visit at the end of the month. That might be a bit premature to say at the moment given how the No. 2 team in the country is struggling on the road at Syracuse on Friday night and may have lost their quarterback to an injury.
The Orange’s offense not surprisingly led the way at the fast track of the Carrier Dome as a result, helping the home team to a 17-14 lead at halftime in what is rapidly becoming a very interesting conference game.
Quarterback Eric Dungey was the trigger man for the ‘Cuse attack, which helped pick up chunk after chunk on one of the best defenses in the country. He finished the half with 193 yards and two scores through the air while also providing a solid threat with his legs in rushing for 47 yards as well. Despite the impressive stat line, he did suffer a minor leg injury on a quarterback sneak that could hamper his ability to keep things going in the second half.
While Dungey isn’t 100 percent, neither was his counterpart in Kelly Bryant. The Tigers’ QB was solid throwing the ball (12/17, 116 yards) but was not able to move around all that well with that balky ankle. Most pressing for the fans back at home was the fact that he was slammed to the turf just before the break, having to be helped off by trainers with what his coach later said was a concussion. Running back Tavien Feaster rushed for a 37 yard touchdown in what was otherwise the lone offensive highlight for a team that is playing a backup behind center the rest of the way.
As bad as things were (on both sides of the ball) for Dabo Swinney’s squad, it could have been a much bigger hole they were in had there not been a swing early in the second quarter. An offensive pass interference penalty wiped a touchdown off the board that would have put Syracuse up two touchdowns. Instead, just two plays later the Tigers ended up tying things up at 14-all on a rough mistake by the Orange when tailback Dontae Strickland fumbled while being tackled, allowing Tanner Muse to scoop and score from 63 yards out.
The Dome has been a strange place to play for many ACC teams over the years no matter how good or bad Syracuse has been and it seems like that could be the case following the first half. Perhaps a trip to the locker room will reignite the second-best team in the country but, through two quarters at least, the Tigers are looking mighty vulnerable on the road against an up-tempo offense that is putting up quite the fight on Friday night.
After several days of wondering and looking at reports, it appears the Friday night game between Washington State and Cal in Berkeley is going to kick off.
The Pac-12 issued a statement around 4:25 p.m. PT about the status of the game, which was threatened to be delayed or postponed due to hazardous air quality as the result of fires in the Bay Area this week:
“Student-athlete safety and the safety of fans attending the game and workers operating on-site continues to drive the decision making for the Conference and our institutions. UC Berkeley is working closely with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to monitor local conditions and forecasts, as well as with the university medical personnel to monitor and assess the situation.
In consultation between the Conference office and the athletics department staffs at California and Washington State, as of 3:30 p.m. PT, it was agreed that tonight’s game will be played as scheduled.
The conditions will continue to be monitored through game time. “
Air quality in the East Bay was listed at 167 about three hours prior to kickoff, within the NCAA limit of 200 that would have put the game in jeopardy. While the number may be in the acceptable range, the air is by no means clear and is considered ‘unhealthy’ by federal officials — which means “Everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.”
That could be an issue for the two teams as the night goes on and they try to play a football game.
The front-runner for the Group of Five bid this season heading into the weekend just might be Central Florida, which is undefeated and rolling up some mighty impressive victories under head coach Scott Frost.
While the Knights have been great between the lines, things have not been so rosy away from the field at the school and it could have a multi-million dollar impact to the budget down the road. The Orlando Sentinel reports that Spectrum Stadium, home of UCF football, is rusted, corroded and facing some serious repairs following a nearly 500 page engineering report commissioned by the school:
According to the report, which was contracted by the university and completed in August, Spectrum Stadium’s rust problems have affected the structural integrity of the 45,000-seat venue at the university’s main campus in east Orange County. Corrosion affects more than 80,000 square feet of the stadium, it said — four stairways had heavily rusted supports and a potential for “significant section loss” at the time, the TLC Engineering report found. Areas of the stadium’s fireproofing were cracked, corroded and graded “failing.”
That is…not great. It’s especially concerning in a humidity-rich environment like Orlando and comes not long after a recent hurricane came through the area to force the cancellation of several football games.
“We completed repairs on all of the most significant findings before we played our first home game this season,” UCF assistant vice president Chad Binette told the paper. “This report will help us determine the best way forward for additional repairs and long-term maintenance of the stadium.”
Kudos for the school stepping up repairs in time for the 2017 season to begin but the looming prospect of a potential $14 million bill to fix everything correctly is still out there to be dealt with. Such concerns are probably not on the minds of Frost and his coaching staff as East Carolina comes to town on Saturday but it may lead Knights fans to eye their seats a little differently when it comes time for kickoff.