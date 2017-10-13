Pac-12 confirms Washington State-Cal game will be played as scheduled despite air quality

If there was going to be a trap game on Clemson’s schedule this season, you could probably point toward Georgia Tech’s visit at the end of the month. That might be a bit premature to say at the moment given how the No. 2 team in the country is struggling on the road at Syracuse on Friday night and may have lost their quarterback to an injury.

The Orange’s offense not surprisingly led the way at the fast track of the Carrier Dome as a result, helping the home team to a 17-14 lead at halftime in what is rapidly becoming a very interesting conference game.

Quarterback Eric Dungey was the trigger man for the ‘Cuse attack, which helped pick up chunk after chunk on one of the best defenses in the country. He finished the half with 193 yards and two scores through the air while also providing a solid threat with his legs in rushing for 47 yards as well. Despite the impressive stat line, he did suffer a minor leg injury on a quarterback sneak that could hamper his ability to keep things going in the second half.

While Dungey isn’t 100 percent, neither was his counterpart in Kelly Bryant. The Tigers’ QB was solid throwing the ball (12/17, 116 yards) but was not able to move around all that well with that balky ankle. Most pressing for the fans back at home was the fact that he was slammed to the turf just before the break, having to be helped off by trainers with what his coach later said was a concussion. Running back Tavien Feaster rushed for a 37 yard touchdown in what was otherwise the lone offensive highlight for a team that is playing a backup behind center the rest of the way.

As bad as things were (on both sides of the ball) for Dabo Swinney’s squad, it could have been a much bigger hole they were in had there not been a swing early in the second quarter. An offensive pass interference penalty wiped a touchdown off the board that would have put Syracuse up two touchdowns. Instead, just two plays later the Tigers ended up tying things up at 14-all on a rough mistake by the Orange when tailback Dontae Strickland fumbled while being tackled, allowing Tanner Muse to scoop and score from 63 yards out.

The Dome has been a strange place to play for many ACC teams over the years no matter how good or bad Syracuse has been and it seems like that could be the case following the first half. Perhaps a trip to the locker room will reignite the second-best team in the country but, through two quarters at least, the Tigers are looking mighty vulnerable on the road against an up-tempo offense that is putting up quite the fight on Friday night.