Pac-12 confirms Washington State-Cal game will be played as scheduled despite air quality

After several days of wondering and looking at reports, it appears the Friday night game between Washington State and Cal in Berkeley is going to kick off.
The Pac-12 issued a statement around 4:25 p.m. PT about the status of the game, which was threatened to be delayed or postponed due to hazardous air quality as the result of fires in the Bay Area this week:
“Student-athlete safety and the safety of fans attending the game and workers operating on-site continues to drive the decision making for the Conference and our institutions. UC Berkeley is working closely with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to monitor local conditions and forecasts, as well as with the university medical personnel to monitor and assess the situation.
In consultation between the Conference office and the athletics department staffs at California and Washington State, as of 3:30 p.m. PT, it was agreed that tonight’s game will be played as scheduled.
The conditions will continue to be monitored through game time. “
Air quality in the East Bay was listed at 167 about three hours prior to kickoff, within the NCAA limit of 200 that would have put the game in jeopardy. While the number may be in the acceptable range, the air is by no means clear and is considered ‘unhealthy’ by federal officials — which means “Everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.”
That could be an issue for the two teams as the night goes on and they try to play a football game.
QB Kelly Bryant hurt as No. 2 Clemson struggling on the road, trails Syracuse at halftime
If there was going to be a trap game on Clemson’s schedule this season, you could probably point toward Georgia Tech’s visit at the end of the month. That might be a bit premature to say at the moment given how the No. 2 team in the country is struggling on the road at Syracuse on Friday night and may have lost their quarterback to an injury.
The Orange’s offense not surprisingly led the way at the fast track of the Carrier Dome as a result, helping the home team to a 17-14 lead at halftime in what is rapidly becoming a very interesting conference game.
Quarterback Eric Dungey was the trigger man for the ‘Cuse attack, which helped pick up chunk after chunk on one of the best defenses in the country. He finished the half with 193 yards and two scores through the air while also providing a solid threat with his legs in rushing for 47 yards as well. Despite the impressive stat line, he did suffer a minor leg injury on a quarterback sneak that could hamper his ability to keep things going in the second half.
While Dungey isn’t 100 percent, neither was his counterpart in Kelly Bryant. The Tigers’ QB was solid throwing the ball (12/17, 116 yards) but was not able to move around all that well with that balky ankle. Most pressing for the fans back at home was the fact that he was slammed to the turf just before the break, having to be helped off by trainers with what his coach later said was a concussion. Running back Tavien Feaster rushed for a 37 yard touchdown in what was otherwise the lone offensive highlight for a team that is playing a backup behind center the rest of the way.
As bad as things were (on both sides of the ball) for Dabo Swinney’s squad, it could have been a much bigger hole they were in had there not been a swing early in the second quarter. An offensive pass interference penalty wiped a touchdown off the board that would have put Syracuse up two touchdowns. Instead, just two plays later the Tigers ended up tying things up at 14-all on a rough mistake by the Orange when tailback Dontae Strickland fumbled while being tackled, allowing Tanner Muse to scoop and score from 63 yards out.
The Dome has been a strange place to play for many ACC teams over the years no matter how good or bad Syracuse has been and it seems like that could be the case following the first half. Perhaps a trip to the locker room will reignite the second-best team in the country but, through two quarters at least, the Tigers are looking mighty vulnerable on the road against an up-tempo offense that is putting up quite the fight on Friday night.
UCF may need $14 million worth of repairs for rusty football stadium
The front-runner for the Group of Five bid this season heading into the weekend just might be Central Florida, which is undefeated and rolling up some mighty impressive victories under head coach Scott Frost.
While the Knights have been great between the lines, things have not been so rosy away from the field at the school and it could have a multi-million dollar impact to the budget down the road. The Orlando Sentinel reports that Spectrum Stadium, home of UCF football, is rusted, corroded and facing some serious repairs following a nearly 500 page engineering report commissioned by the school:
According to the report, which was contracted by the university and completed in August, Spectrum Stadium’s rust problems have affected the structural integrity of the 45,000-seat venue at the university’s main campus in east Orange County. Corrosion affects more than 80,000 square feet of the stadium, it said — four stairways had heavily rusted supports and a potential for “significant section loss” at the time, the TLC Engineering report found. Areas of the stadium’s fireproofing were cracked, corroded and graded “failing.”
That is…not great. It’s especially concerning in a humidity-rich environment like Orlando and comes not long after a recent hurricane came through the area to force the cancellation of several football games.
“We completed repairs on all of the most significant findings before we played our first home game this season,” UCF assistant vice president Chad Binette told the paper. “This report will help us determine the best way forward for additional repairs and long-term maintenance of the stadium.”
Kudos for the school stepping up repairs in time for the 2017 season to begin but the looming prospect of a potential $14 million bill to fix everything correctly is still out there to be dealt with. Such concerns are probably not on the minds of Frost and his coaching staff as East Carolina comes to town on Saturday but it may lead Knights fans to eye their seats a little differently when it comes time for kickoff.
Baylor fans reportedly dyed Oklahoma State fountain green ahead of Cowboys’ homecoming
College football fans love to get underneath their opponents skin but that just might backfire this week when Baylor visits Oklahoma State.
That’s because it’s homecoming in Stillwater this week and as part of the festivities, the school dyed a fountain orange outside a campus library following an annual tradition. It’s one of those simple things that are always cool to see when a university gets into the spirit prior to a big game.
Baylor is 0-5 on the season and ranked 115th in total defense at the moment. Given that Mason Rudolph, James Washington and the rest of the high-flying OSU offense is one of the best units in the country, perhaps it was wiser for the Bears to not poke the, um, bear in this case. Something certainly says this little bit of fun between Big 12 rivals won’t turn out so great if the team takes it personally come Saturday afternoon.
K-State expected to start Alex Delton at QB vs. TCU
Alex Delton‘s first career start could prove to be a doozy.
According to multiple media outlets, Delton is expected to get the start at quarterback for Kansas State when the Wildcats travels to Fort Worth to take on sixth-ranked TCU. Delton would replace starter Jesse Ertz, who reportedly suffered a knee injury earlier on this season but battled through it in the win over Baylor and the double-overtime loss to Texas last weekend.
Delton replaced Ertz in the UT loss, completing 2-of-5 passes for 30 yards. He did most of his damage with his legs, however, carrying the ball for 79 yards and scoring a pair of touchdowns on 12 carries.
For his Wildcats career, which consists of eight games, Delton has attempted just 11 passes compared to 43 rush attempts.
This season through five games for 3-2 K-State, Ertz is 29th nationally in passing efficiency (150.2).