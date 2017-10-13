Starting FSU guard Landon Dickerson suffers second straight season-ending injury

When it comes to injuries, Landon Dickerson simply can’t buy a break.
In early November of last year, the Florida State offensive lineman suffered a torn ACL in his right knee that cost him the remainder of the year. Fast-forward nearly a year, and Dickerson has met a similar fate as a right-ankle injury will knock him out for the rest of the 2017 season.
Dickerson suffered the injury in last Saturday’s loss to Miami, with the damage being surgically repaired Friday.
Prior to the injury, Dickerson had started the first four games at left guard for the Seminoles. He started the last seven games as a true freshman before suffering the ACL tear.
With Dickerson out for the duration, he will be replaced by starting left tackle Derrick Kelly. Kelly, in turn, will be replaced by redshirt freshman Josh Ball.
K-State expected to start Alex Delton at QB vs. TCU
Alex Delton‘s first career start could prove to be a doozy.
According to multiple media outlets, Delton is expected to get the start at quarterback for Kansas State when the Wildcats travels to Fort Worth to take on sixth-ranked TCU. Delton would replace starter Jesse Ertz, who reportedly suffered a knee injury earlier on this season but battled through it in the win over Baylor and the double-overtime loss to Texas last weekend.
Delton replaced Ertz in the UT loss, completing 2-of-5 passes for 30 yards. He did most of his damage with his legs, however, carrying the ball for 79 yards and scoring a pair of touchdowns on 12 carries.
For his Wildcats career, which consists of eight games, Delton has attempted just 11 passes compared to 43 rush attempts.
This season through five games for 3-2 K-State, Ertz is 29th nationally in passing efficiency (150.2).
North Carolina avoids NCAA sanctions in academic fraud case
More than three years after the NCAA began its investigation, it’s judgment day for North Carolina athletics in general and Tar Heels football specifically. And by “judgment” we mean “very light tap on the wrist and a stern chiding.”
In its long-anticipated ruling released Friday morning, the NCAA announced that its Committee On Infractions panel had determined that it “could not conclude that the University of North Carolina violated NCAA academic rules when it made available deficient Department of African and Afro-American Studies ‘paper courses’ to the general student body, including student-athletes.” The key passage from the NCAA’s release on its findings?
“While student-athletes likely benefited from the courses, so did the general student body. Additionally, the record did not establish that the university created and offered the courses as part of a systemic effort to benefit only student-athletes,” COI chief hearing officer and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey stated.
In June of 2014, the NCAA informed UNC “that it would reopen its original 2011 examination of the past academic irregularities.” The first NOA was sent to the university in 2015, with UNC accused of lack of institutional control as to student-athletes in multiple sports, including football, receiving preferential access to the controversial African and Afro-American Studies (AFAM) courses dating all the way back to 2002. In April of 2016, UNC received an amended NOA that replaced “lack of institutional control” with “failure to monitor.”
That original 2011 investigation resulted in the UNC football program being slapped with a postseason ban for the 2012 season and the reduction of 15 scholarships over a three-year period as well as other sanctions, including vacating of wins, in the impermissible benefits/academic fraud scandal that ended Butch Davis‘ tenure at the school.
“While student-athletes likely benefited from the so-called ‘paper courses’ offered by North Carolina, the information available in the record did not establish that the courses were solely created, offered and maintained as an orchestrated effort to benefit student-athletes,” Sankey said in a portion of his statement. “The panel is troubled by the university’s shifting positions about whether academic fraud occurred on its campus and the credibility of the Cadwalader report, which it distanced itself from after initially supporting the findings. However, NCAA policy is clear. The NCAA defers to its member schools to determine whether academic fraud occurred and, ultimately, the panel is bound to making decisions within the rules set by the membership.”
The COI did find that a pair of violations were committed in the case, with both coming after the fact as the former department chair and a former curriculum secretary failed to cooperate during the investigation.
To summarize the NCAA’s response…
Report: Penn State prepping for A&M to woo James Franklin
In August, Penn State rewarded James Franklin with a new contract that makes him one of the highest-paid head coaches in college football. If this latest report is accurate, they may have to up the contractual ante to retain him.
It’s not exactly a state secret that Kevin Sumlin entered the 2017 season on the hot seat at Texas A&M, what with a middling 35-20 overall record and just a 15-17 mark in SEC play. Against teams from the West division, he was just 9-15 prior to this season.
At 4-2, Sumlin still remains somewhat on the periphery of the hot seat talk halfway through the year, although giving Alabama its toughest test of the season has somewhat quieted the talk (for now). That said, though, Dennis Dodd of CBSSports.com writes that “Penn State officials are preparing for Texas A&M to make a run at hiring James Franklin should Kevin Sumlin and the Aggies part ways.” Franklin, of course, spent three years in the SEC as the head coach at Vanderbilt before bolting for Happy Valley after the 2013 season.
Perhaps the most noteworthy aspect of Dodd’s report is the fact that Franklin would owe PSU just $2 million in a buyout if he leaves the Nittany Lions for another job after this season. At the opposite end of the buyout spectrum is A&M, with Dodd writing that Sumlin “is reportedly guaranteed the remainder of his contract if fired without cause.”
After the report started gaining traction, both Penn State and its head football coach responded.
“Nothing has changed from the commitment that we made to Coach Franklin and the commitment James made to Penn State just before this season started,” the university said in a statement, with Franklin taking to Twitter to address the talk.
Recruiting is a crazy business, people will do anything to create drama
1. From PA
2. #3 Ranked Team
3. #3 Ranked recruiting Class#WeAre
The afterglow of Miami’s huge win over in-state rival Florida State has been tempered somewhat by a couple of health issues.
With a game against Georgia Tech on tap, The U has listed three starters, two on the defensive side and one on the offensive side, have been officially ruled out. Those first-teamers are cornerback Dee Delaney (lower extremity), offensive lineman Navaughn Donaldson (lower extremity) and safety Sheldrick Redwine (upper extremity).
All three of the players were injured during the Week 6 win over FSU. None of them had been physically able to practice this week.
Donaldson has started all four games this season, which the Orlando Sentinel notes makes him the only Hurricane freshman to accomplish that feat.
In addition to that trio, top wide receiver Ahmmon Richards (pictured) is listed as questionable because of a hamstring injury that has already cost him the first two games of the season. Despite all of that missed time, Richards is still second on the team with 174 receiving yards, while his 24.9 yards per catch is easily tops on the Hurricanes.
All of these injury issues are on top of Mark Walton, the ‘Canes’ leading rusher, being sidelined for the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.