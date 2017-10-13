UCF may need $14 million worth of repairs for rusty football stadium

The front-runner for the Group of Five bid this season heading into the weekend just might be Central Florida, which is undefeated and rolling up some mighty impressive victories under head coach Scott Frost.

While the Knights have been great between the lines, things have not been so rosy away from the field at the school and it could have a multi-million dollar impact to the budget down the road. The Orlando Sentinel reports that Spectrum Stadium, home of UCF football, is rusted, corroded and facing some serious repairs following a nearly 500 page engineering report commissioned by the school:

According to the report, which was contracted by the university and completed in August, Spectrum Stadium’s rust problems have affected the structural integrity of the 45,000-seat venue at the university’s main campus in east Orange County. Corrosion affects more than 80,000 square feet of the stadium, it said — four stairways had heavily rusted supports and a potential for “significant section loss” at the time, the TLC Engineering report found. Areas of the stadium’s fireproofing were cracked, corroded and graded “failing.”

That is…not great. It’s especially concerning in a humidity-rich environment like Orlando and comes not long after a recent hurricane came through the area to force the cancellation of several football games.

“We completed repairs on all of the most significant findings before we played our first home game this season,” UCF assistant vice president Chad Binette told the paper. “This report will help us determine the best way forward for additional repairs and long-term maintenance of the stadium.”

Kudos for the school stepping up repairs in time for the 2017 season to begin but the looming prospect of a potential $14 million bill to fix everything correctly is still out there to be dealt with. Such concerns are probably not on the minds of Frost and his coaching staff as East Carolina comes to town on Saturday but it may lead Knights fans to eye their seats a little differently when it comes time for kickoff.