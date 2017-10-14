Air Force overcomes 27-point deficit to knock off UNLV

Because America, dammit.
With under a minute remaining in the second quarter, Air Force trailed UNLV 27-0. Over the next 31 or so minutes, however, the Falcons outscored the visiting Rebels 34-3 in soaring to a 34-30 Mountain West Conference win.
The win was the second-largest comeback in the service academy’s history — they trailed Fresno State by 28 in 1996 before coming back to win — while it matched UCLA’s feat from the opener.
Air Force defeated UNLV after trailing 27-0
Entering today, FBS teams trailing by 27 at any point in 2017 were 1-110 (UCLA has the win)
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 14, 2017
Quarterback Arion Worthman (pictured) led the way to the win with his legs, rushing for a team-high 166 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Air Force, which came into the game ninth nationally averaging 287.8 yards per game, gained 401 yards on the ground on a whopping 78 carries. The Falcons attempted just eight passes on the day, completing four for 72 yards.
The @csorthopaedics Player of the game is QB Arion Worthman with 166 Yards Rushing yards and 5 rushing TDs. #AFvUNLV #letsfly #APLS pic.twitter.com/pNRQ9f6D17
— Air Force Football (@AFFootball) October 14, 2017
The win snaps a four-game losing streak for the 2-4 Falcons, while the Rebels have lost two in a row and sit at 2-4 on the season.