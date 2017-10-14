Boise State suspends player under investigation for alleged battery

One member of the Boise State program has more than football to worry about for the immediate future.

According to the Idaho Press-Tribune, a Broncos football player is under investigation by the Boise Police Department for the alleged battery of a BSU student in the early-morning hours last Sunday. While the Press-Tribune declined to name the player involved in the investigation, the Idaho Statesman has identified him as walk-on safety Jace Richter.

And, according to the Statesman, the alleged victim’s lawyer has already filed a civil lawsuit Friday against Richter “in order to give his client the ability to gather more information.” Thus far, there are but a few details as to what led to both the investigation and the suit.

From the newspaper:

Taylor’s attorney, David Claiborne, said that Richter was seen repeatedly knocking on a door in the dormitory. When Taylor answered the door, Richter punched his client, jumped on top of him and continued hitting him, Claiborne said. Taylor’s suit doesn’t offer a motive.

Taylor suffered “severe injuries to his head, face, neck and left arm,” according to the suit.

As a result of the allegations, Richter has been indefinitely suspended by the football program. Below is a statement from the university addressing the situation:

Boise State officials are aware of a reported incident involving a student-athlete, and the individual has been suspended from team activities as the University conducts an investigation into the allegations. Campus and athletics officials take all questions of student safety and behavior seriously, however all student investigations by the University are protected from release by federal privacy laws. Boise State will have no further comment at this time.

As of this moment, no charges have been filed in connection to the incident.