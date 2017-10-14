Florida leads Aggies in low-scoring affair

Florida and its ugly uniforms holds a 10-3 halftime lead over visiting Texas A&M.
Florida forced a three-and-out to open the game and moved 63 yards in 13 plays but stalled at the Texas A&M 5-yard line, forcing a 29-yard Eddy Piniero field goal.
Texas A&M’s lone score came later in the frame, a 7-play, 38-yard march that ended in a 46-yard Daniel LaCamera field goal.
Florida moved in position to take a touchdown lead early in the second quarter but Texas A&M’s Armani Watts came up with a spectacular interception.
A&M’s Kellen Mond gave the ball right back on the next play with an interception to Florida’s Jeawon Taylor. The score remained 3-3 until Florida’s last drive of the half, a 55-yard drive aided by a 4th-and-1 conversion that the Gators got two cracks at thanks to a late whistle by the referees. Lamical Perine rushed in from 15 yards out on the next play after the conversion to put Florida up a touchdown with 1:41 to play in the half.
Feleipe Franks has completed 11-of-16 passes for 88 yards with the interception, while Kellen Mond is 4-of-11 for 61 yards. Texas A&M has mustered 19 yards on 15 carries, while Florida has rushed 24 times for 141 yards.
Florida will receive to open the second half.
We’ve seen numerous top 15 teams lose, or come close to losing, and it might be time to add another squad to the upset alert.
Utah has been making plays on both sides of the ball and jumped out to a 21-7 lead over No. 13 USC at halftime in a critical game that could determine the Pac-12 South champion down the road.
At the heart of the first half was not surprisingly Trojans star quarterback Sam Darnold — in both good and bad ways.
The signal-caller fumbled for a second time in the first quarter, allowing Marquise Blair to return it all the way for an 18 yard touchdown that put the Utes on the board with seven. The one-time Heisman favorite bounced right back and tossed a 52-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Tyler Petite on the next drive to tie things back up. But that wasn’t the end of the up’s and down’s for the cardinal and gold, as Darnold added another fumble to his stat line off a backwards swing pass that was grabbed once again by the Utes. While that one wasn’t really on the quarterback, it did lead to points the other way and USC’s largest deficit of the year.
On the other sideline, Los Angeles area native Troy Williams relished playing his old hometown team and threw for 134 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Most impressively, the dual-threat quarterback also looked like a pretty nifty receiver in diving for the pylon from five yards out to score another time off a trick play. Running back Zach Moss ran for 113 yards before the break and could be a big factor in helping the Utes bounce back from their first loss with a rare win in Southern California that would give them a big leg up in the division race.
The game isn’t over however and we’ve seen wild comebacks already this weekend. The way things are going though, it might be time to keep an eye on preseason darling USC as they are in some serious trouble to a dangerous Utah team primed for the upset.
Ohio State has played very much like a team playing its way back into the national championship picture so far. The Buckeyes scored on all five possessions and allowed Nebraska to score on none of theirs, claiming a 35-0 lead at the break.
The Buckeyes’ first drive needed just 2:44 to travel 96 yards, the last 52 of which coming on a J.K. Dobbins burst. After forcing a three-and-out, Ohio State’s next drive covered 85 yards in nine plays, ending on a 6-yard J.T. Barrett run.
Continuing the theme of incrementally shorter drives, Ohio State’s next touches moved 80, 71, and 59 yards yards, culminating in Barrett touchdown passes to K.J. Hill and Terry McLaurin and another Barrett run. Barrett closed the half with Heisman-esque numbers: 18-of-21 passing for 203 yards and tow touchdowns with six carries for 46 yards and two touchdowns. Dobbins added seven carries for 80 yards; the Buckeyes totaled 163 yards on 21 total carries.
Nebraska mustered only 20 yards on 10 total carries, and Tanner Lee completed 12-of-23 passes for 96 yards. The Huskers managed three first downs.
Ohio State will receive to open the second half.
It’s been a weekend full of upsets around college football, could No. 1 Alabama also be in the mix to suffer an improbable defeat?
No, not really.
At least it seems that way given the way the Crimson Tide were rolling over Arkansas, taking a 24-0 lead into the locker room at halftime over their SEC West rivals during a two quarter run that they controlled throughout.
Running back Damien Harris kicked things off at homecoming for Alabama, doing just what he did last week against Texas A&M by taking the first snap 75-yards to the end zone for another remarkable touchdown run. He finished the half with just five carries and 94 yards, scoring again before the first quarter was over to lead the offense. Jalen Hurts didn’t have to do much given such a strong running game, throwing for 94 yards with his arm and rushing for another 24 and a touchdown using his legs.
The score could have been even worse for the Hogs had Alabama’s Henry Ruggs III not fumbled two punt returns, the latter of which was recovered by Ryder Lucas just outside the red zone (though Arkansas had to put themselves). Ruggs was eventually replaced as the returner by Trevon Diggs but, you guessed it, he fumbled too before recovering in the one area that Nick Saban will absolutely light into his team about.
Razorbacks signal-caller Cole Kelly made his first start in place of Austin Allen but probably would wish his older counterpart was under center given the amount of pressure he faced from that Bama front seven. He threw for 103 yards and was sacked twice, but the lack of a running game (0.7 yds/carry) is the real issue for the team if they want to even keep this one close as the second half rolls around.
We’ve seen a bunch of upsets already this week in the sport but the top team in the country is certainly taking care of business to avoid becoming the next victim based on what we’ve seen in Tuscaloosa so far.
Entering Week 7, Houston and Navy were 1-2 in the AAC West. Exiting it? Not so much.
At 2-0, Houston led the conference’s West division. At 3-1, No. 25 Navy was right behind. In a span of about a half-hour Saturday, however, both teams put the finishing touches on losses, the former to Tulsa 45-17 and the latter to Memphis 30-27.
The Cougars’ loss, especially the margin, is borderline stunning as the Golden Hurricane came into the contest sporting a 1-5 overall record and a 0-2 mark in conference play. Just a week ago, Tulsa was taken to the woodshed by West rival Tulane in a 62-28 whooping.
Meanwhile, the Tigers’ win over the Midshipmen, coupled with the Cougars’ loss, pushes the U of M to the top of the division with a 3-1 record in conference play. While unranked, Memphis could replace Navy in the Top 25 when the new set of rankings are released Sunday afternoon.
Also lurking in the division are SMU, which enters the weekend 1-1 and will leave with the same mark as the Mustangs are on their bye, and Tulane, also 1-1 and will be that way entering Week 8 as they face Conference USA’s Florida International Saturday night.