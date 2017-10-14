In defeat, Dabo Swinney shows his class

Even in the midst of a bitter defeat, Dabo Swinney may have gained a few more fans.
Favored by three-plus touchdowns on the road at the Carrier Dome, second-ranked and defending national champion Clemson headed back to the ACC’s version of Death Valley with a stunning three-point loss at the hands of Syracuse. Instead of being bitter in the aftermath of such a tough loss, though, the Tigers head coach instead showed his true colors.
First, Swinney appeared to mouth the words “I’m so happy for you” to his head-coaching counterpart, Dino Babers, in their on-field postgame embrace…
… and followed that up by heading into his vanquisher’s locker room to personally congratulate the Orange players on the football program’s biggest win in years.
“That’s one of the classiest things I’ve seen in my life,” ‘Cuse linebacker Zaire Franklin said according to ESPN.com. “To have been knocked down like that and have the humility to come talk to us, that was cool as hell.”
And classy as hell for good measure — as were his postgame comments to the media.
“We’re very disappointed, there’s a lot of pain in our locker room,” the Syracuse Post-Standard quoted the coach as saying. “But, listen, this is a story about Syracuse. This ain’t about Clemson. This is about Syracuse. They out-played us, out-coached us.”
Friday the 13th met #Pac12AfterDark and… you absolutely expected things to get freaky. Shovel passes getting picked off. Touchdowns with :00’s on the scoreboard. One yard punts. Protesters with stuffed pigs. Eight minute field goal drives. Triple-tipped interceptions.
Yes, there was a little bit of everything on a freaky Friday night in Berkeley as No. 8 Washington State became the second top 10 team in as many games to get upset, falling 37-3 to a Cal team that punched far above their weight but looked like the better side for four quarters.
The outcome doubled as head coach Justin Wilcox’s first conference win and a signature victory to hang his hat on as just the second ever upset of a top 10 team in school history. The Bears paved the way with his trademark defense and looked nothing like the squad that was ranked in the 100’s in most defensive categories last year. Cal was feisty from the opening kickoff, recording nine sacks, seven turnovers and a trio of three-and-outs all told.
Taking the brunt of that effort was quarterback Luke Falk. The Cougars’ prolific signal-caller had a hand in his face all night long in an offense that never seemed to click and he put up only 291 yards, with no touchdowns and five — yes five — interceptions. While his receivers made a few catch and runs, there was never much in the way of sustained drives outside of a lone eight minute field goal effort that resulted in the only points of the game for Wazzu.
Counterpart Ross Bowers looked like he was the one setting a host of Pac-12 career records instead, as the sophomore threw for 259 yards and a touchdown while coming up with a key play whenever it was needed. That included a memorable play-action toss to the end zone just as time expired in the first half and this incredible scramble-and-flip across the goal line that might be one of the plays of the year:
Though he didn’t stick the landing, Bowers did do so in pulling off a similar move back in high school and has plenty of experience considering his mother is a former Washington gymnastics coach. His buddy in the backfield, tailback Vic Enwere, also chipped in with 102 yards rushing and a score as well.
The blowout loss ends a hot 6-0 start for Mike Leach’s side and comes as part of a rough second half of the season that sees them hit the road in five of their final seven. Despite the setback inside the conference, the Cougars do still control their own destiny inside the Pac-12 North but likely saw those whispers of being a dark horse College Football Playoff contender go away.
But those are thoughts for another time as the Bears lifted plenty of spirits in the Bay Area with a historic win in Strawberry Canyon on a night where strange doesn’t even begin to describe things.
Friday the 13th lived up to its reputation for No. 2 Clemson.
The Tigers lost their starting quarterback due to a concussion, saw their defense inexplicably get turned around in a track meet, had one of the worst fake punts of the season and never led all night long. More ghastly though, Clemson saw Syracuse secure the biggest victory of the Dino Babers era as the Orange looked like the better side from kickoff to the final whistle in a massive 27-24 upset that will shake up both ACC and College Football Playoff races.
Quarterback Eric Dungey led the way for the home team at the Carrier Dome, throwing for 278 yards and three touchdowns despite facing one of the best defensive lines in the country on every snap. He also provided an incredible dimension with his legs in rushing for 61 yards — including the game-sealing first down with just over 90 seconds to go. The fast-paced offense racked up numerous multi-play drives as the marched up and down the field from the opening kickoff and seemed to have an answer just about every time.
The Tigers simply did not come to play on Friday night, looking sluggish from the get go. Not helping matters was the loss of starting quarterback Kelly Bryant, who didn’t look fully healthy while dealing with an ankle injury and then suffered a concussion on a scramble just before halftime. While the run game of Travis Etienne and Tavien Feaster both scored long touchdowns, there never was much of a rhythm to the offense as they stalled out on several drives.
Were it not for a Tanner Muse 63 yard scoop-and-score fumble return in the first half, things could have been even worse for the defending national champions.
If there is one silver lining for Dabo Swinney’s group it was that they were in a similar spot last season, losing to Pitt at home before eventually rallying to win the league and the national title. Things might be a little tougher this time around, but the path remains the same inside the division (and on the national stage) with games against a ranked N.C. State team and big name in Florida State still to come. Perhaps most crucially, a bye week awaits the team once they return back home and will provide some much needed rest after some significant injuries in the first half of the year.
Syracuse doesn’t really care about all that talk though, for there was nothing freaky on Friday for the Orange as they pulled off one of the memorable upsets of the season so far.
