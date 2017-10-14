Lightning strikes delay start of No. 6 TCU-Kansas State game

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

If you’re a fan of either TCU or Kansas State, you’re going to have to wait a little while longer than expected to get your fix.

The Horned Frogs and Wildcats were scheduled to kick off their Big 12 tilt at noon ET Saturday afternoon at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan. However, weather — lightning strikes specifically — has pushed the start of the conference game back to 12:45 ET.

That, of course, is pending any additional lightning in the area.

WEATHER UPDATE: Pending further lightning strikes, Gates will open to BSFS at 10:45amCT with an updated kickoff time set for 11:45amCT. pic.twitter.com/ZWxCzzrfQ0 — K-State Football (@KStateFB) October 14, 2017

Kickoff is now scheduled for 11:45 am. Let’s get this show on the road! We want to play now! #BeatKState pic.twitter.com/0N1eWPzIMb — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) October 14, 2017

TCU enters the game winners of five straight and ranked sixth in the country in the Week 6 Associated Press Top 25. K-State, meanwhile, is 3-2 and is coming off a double-overtime heartbreaker of a loss to Texas in Austin last weekend.