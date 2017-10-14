Getty Images

Maryland calls reports of Kevin Anderson’s ouster as AD ‘false’

By John TaylorOct 14, 2017, 2:52 PM EDT
Apparently we need to back off the most surprising off-field development of Week 7.

Earlier Saturday, reports emerged that Kevin Anderson was out as the athletic director at Maryland.  One of the reports indicated that indicated that, in a severance package negotiated by super-booster Kevin Plank, the university will pay the ousted AD through August of next year.

Not long after, the university labeled the reports of a change in athletic leadership as “false.”

Anderson is currently in his seventh year as the AD at the Big Ten school.

Heat on Butch Jones intensifies as Tennessee falls to South Carolina

By John TaylorOct 14, 2017, 3:28 PM EDT
It may no longer be a question of whether Butch Jones survives the season.  Instead, you have to wonder if he’ll survive this game.

In a season rife with disappointments and failures, Jones’ Tennessee Volunteers gave those calling for the head coach to be fired additional ammunition as UT coughed up a 9-3 halftime lead in falling to South Carolina 15-9.  In Knoxville’s Neyland Stadium no less.

The Vols actually had a chance for the go-ahead touchdown late, with six plays from inside the USC 20-yard line with under 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, including four from the five or closer.  However, three incompletions, including one with no time remaining, sealed the home team’s fate.

Perhaps most distressing for the Vols is how they were physically pushed around up front on defense as the Gamecocks ran for 194 yards on 40 carries.

Despite back-to-back nine-win seasons, Jones entered the 2017 season squarely on the hot seat in the eyes of many observers.  Through six games, he’s done nothing to squelch the speculation; in fact, the last four games have merely added to it.

In Week 3, they stole defeat from the jaws of victory in a rivalry loss to Florida.  A week later at home, they barely (17-13) got past a UMass team that enters this weekend winless.  The following week, they were embarrassed and humiliated in a 41-0 woodshedding by Georgia.

Now, with this loss coming off a bye weekend, UT falls to 3-3 on the season, including a 0-3 record in SEC play.  Adding to that misery?  Up next is a trip to Tuscaloosa for a matchup with top-ranked Alabama.

Barring a complete turnaround that’s seemingly nowhere in sight, it’s almost impossible to see how Jones makes it to 2018 as the Vols head coach.

Texas Tech leading West Virginia through one half

By Zach BarnettOct 14, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT
Through one half in Morgantown, Texas Tech is threatening to run West Virginia off its own field. The Red Raiders have not punted and lead 28-17 at the half.

Texas Tech forced two West Virginia three-and-outs and turned them into quick touchdowns. The first came after the first drive of the game, when Nic Shimonek hit T.J. Vasher for a 60-yard snatch-and-dash on the Red Raiders’ second snap.

West Virginia raced down the field in three plays, equaling the score on a 31-yard strike from Will Grier to David Sills. Texas Tech returned volley, this time moseying down the field in 10 plays, the last of which a 6-yard strike from Shimonek to Dylan Cantrell.

The Red Raiders’ defense held serve on the next possession by forcing a 43-yard Mike Molina field goal and, after a missed field goal of their own, forced a second three-and-out, which turned into Shimonek’s third touchdown toss of the first half, a 6-yarder to Keke Coutee.

West Virginia answered with a 5-yard Justin Crawford run and appeared in position to take its first lead when Texas Tech’s punt team took the field for the first time of the day. But punter Dominic Panazzolo ran 13 yards around the left side on 4th-and-1 to keep the drive alive, and Shimonek hit Vasher on a 53-yard bomb one play later. 

The Mountaineers momentarily posted their first true stop of the half on Texas Tech’s final possession of the half when Shimonek was intercepted in the end zone, but the pick was wiped out after a roughing the passer penalty. Coutee, however, dropped a touchdown pass on third-and-goal, and Michael Barden missed his second field goal of the half, doinking a 23-yarder off the left upright.

Shimonek finished the half hitting 17-of-24 passes for 252 yards and four touchdowns. A host of Red Raiders have pieced together 18 carries for 86 yards.

Grier has completed 18-of-22 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown, but the Mountaineers’ running backs have managed 13 yards in seven carries.

Texas Tech will receive to open the second half.

Reports: Kevin Anderson out as AD at Maryland

By John TaylorOct 14, 2017, 1:07 PM EDT
This is, at least from the outside looking in, an unexpected development.

According to a series of tweets from MASN‘s Bobby Blanco, Kevin Anderson has been ousted as the athletic director at Maryland.  Brett McMurphy subsequently confirmed the original report.

Per Blanco, university president Wallace Loh was not pleased with Anderson actively seeking out the same job at Cal, triggering the dismissal.  Blanco also indicated that, in a severance package negotiated by super-booster Kevin Plank, the university will pay the ousted AD through August of next year.

Anderson had spent the past seven years heading Terrapin athletics.  As for a potential replacement?

Report: Arkansas QB Austin Allen not expected to play vs. Alabama because of injured shoulder

By John TaylorOct 14, 2017, 12:29 PM EDT
In a game they can ill-afford to be shorthanded, Arkansas will be just that.

An injury to his right (throwing) shoulder in the Week 6 loss to South Carolina knocked Austin Allen out of the game.  Earlier this week, head coach Bret Bielema indicated that the status of his starting quarterback for the Week 7 game against top-ranked Alabama was very much up in the air.

With kickoff approaching, there’s some clarity on the situation, albeit not in the way that the football team would’ve preferred as KNWA, citing sources close to the program, Allen is not expected to play against the Crimson Tide.  At this time, there’s been no official word from the Razorbacks on Allen’s status for the game.

Allen is currently 11th amongst SEC quarterbacks in passing efficiency, with eight touchdowns and four interceptions in 117 pass attempts.

If the report is accurate, the starting job would fall to Cole Kelley.  This season, the redshirt freshman has thrown for 186 yards and three touchdowns on 18 pass attempts while adding 42 yards on the ground.

This game would mark Kelley’s first career start — and in Tuscaloosa no less against a team looking to get the taste of rat poison out of its mouth.