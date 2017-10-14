Miami starting corner Dee Delaney reportedly out 6-8 weeks

This is one that seemingly came out of the blue. How accurate it is remains to be seen.

This past week, Dee Delaney was listed as out on Miami’s injury report with a lower-extremity injury ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game against Georgia Tech. This morning, on ESPN‘s College GameDay show, it was reported that the starting cornerback would miss 6-8 weeks because of the unspecified injury. Such a timeline would very likely knock Delaney out for the remainder of the regular season.

There’s been no official word from the Hurricanes on Delaney’s status beyond this weekend, and the report caught those charged with covering the team off-guard.

(re: ESPN Gameday report saying this) No one I talk to is saying anything. Will update if I learn more before 3:30 https://t.co/mpo3bcakUQ — Matt Porter (@mattyports) October 14, 2017

Delaney was an FCS All-American at The Citadel each of the past two seasons. The 6-1, 191-pound defensive back intercepted 11 passes in that span, including six picks in 2016 that were tied for second at the FCS level.

In May of this year, Delaney officially transferred to The U for his final season of collegiate eligibility.