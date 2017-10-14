Ohio State blowing Nebraska off its own field

It’s been a weekend full of upsets around college football, could No. 1 Alabama also be in the mix to suffer an improbable defeat?

No, not really.

At least it seems that way given the way the Crimson Tide were rolling over Arkansas, taking a 24-0 lead into the locker room at halftime over their SEC West rivals during a two quarter run that they controlled throughout.

Running back Damien Harris kicked things off at homecoming for Alabama, doing just what he did last week against Texas A&M by taking the first snap 75-yards to the end zone for another remarkable touchdown run. He finished the half with just five carries and 94 yards, scoring again before the first quarter was over to lead the offense. Jalen Hurts didn’t have to do much given such a strong running game, throwing for 94 yards with his arm and rushing for another 24 and a touchdown using his legs.

The score could have been even worse for the Hogs had Alabama’s Henry Ruggs III not fumbled two punt returns, the latter of which was recovered by Ryder Lucas just outside the red zone (though Arkansas had to put themselves). Ruggs was eventually replaced as the returner by Trevon Diggs but, you guessed it, he fumbled too before recovering in the one area that Nick Saban will absolutely light into his team about.

Razorbacks signal-caller Cole Kelly made his first start in place of Austin Allen but probably would wish his older counterpart was under center given the amount of pressure he faced from that Bama front seven. He threw for 103 yards and was sacked twice, but the lack of a running game (0.7 yds/carry) is the real issue for the team if they want to even keep this one close as the second half rolls around.

We’ve seen a bunch of upsets already this week in the sport but the top team in the country is certainly taking care of business to avoid becoming the next victim based on what we’ve seen in Tuscaloosa so far.