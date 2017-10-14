Getty Images

Penn State pulls offer from four-star 2018 commit reportedly involved in brawl with high school teammates

James Franklin and his Penn State football program apparently aren’t playing around when it comes to off-field issues for anyone, highly-touted recruits included.

Citing a source close to the Nittany Lions program, nj.com is reporting that PSU has rescinded its scholarship offer to 2018 New Jersey high schooler Dorian Hardy. The rescission comes a week after Hardy was reportedly involved in a post-practice brawl at his Paramus high school that, ultimately, sent one of his teammates to the hospital and led to the dismissal of an assistant coach.

Hardy is one of four Paramus Catholic players and an assistant coach involved in a brawl that took place after practice last Friday. Two freshmen involved in the fight said Hardy ignited the melee when he pulled on one of their jerseys; later, freshman Miles Mitchell said Hardy punched him in the face at least twice.

Mitchell was diagnosed with a concussion and is currently being treated at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood after suffering a seizure Wednesday at school, his father said.

Hardy’s parents said their son only punched Mitchell after he swung his helmet and struck senior Jonathan Clark. The Hardys also say Mitchell’s father, Michael Mitchell, who also is a Paramus Catholic assistant coach, punched Dorian Hardy twice during the fight.

Michael Mitchell denied striking Hardy, but said he has been fired by Paramus Catholic from his coaching position.

Miles Mitchell admitted to striking Clark with his helmet, but said he did so because Clark was choking him with both hands.

The convoluted and troubling situation is currently under investigation by the Paramus Police Department. It’s expected that unspecified charges against unspecified individuals allegedly involved in the brouhaha will be filed “in the next couple of days.”

A four-star 2018 recruit, Hardy is rated as the No. 8 strongside defensive end in the country; the No. 6 player at any position in the state of New Jersey; and the No. 174 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. In June of this year, Hardy committed to Penn State.

In addition to PSU, Hardy held offers from, among others, Alabama, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State and Tennessee.

Lightning strikes delay start of No. 6 TCU-Kansas State game

If you’re a fan of either TCU or Kansas State, you’re going to have to wait a little while longer than expected to get your fix.

The Horned Frogs and Wildcats were scheduled to kick off their Big 12 tilt at noon ET Saturday afternoon at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan. However, weather — lightning strikes specifically — has pushed the start of the conference game back to 12:45 ET.

That, of course, is pending any additional lightning in the area.

TCU enters the game winners of five straight and ranked sixth in the country in the Week 6 Associated Press Top 25. K-State, meanwhile, is 3-2 and is coming off a double-overtime heartbreaker of a loss to Texas in Austin last weekend.

In defeat, Dabo Swinney shows his class

Even in the midst of a bitter defeat, Dabo Swinney may have gained a few more fans.

Favored by three-plus touchdowns on the road at the Carrier Dome, second-ranked and defending national champion Clemson headed back to the ACC’s version of Death Valley with a stunning three-point loss at the hands of Syracuse.  Instead of being bitter in the aftermath of such a tough loss, though, the Tigers head coach instead showed his true colors.

First, Swinney appeared to mouth the words “I’m so happy for you” to his head-coaching counterpart, Dino Babers, in their on-field postgame embrace…

… and followed that up by heading into his vanquisher’s locker room to personally congratulate the Orange players on the football program’s biggest win in years.

“That’s one of the classiest things I’ve seen in my life,” ‘Cuse linebacker Zaire Franklin said according to ESPN.com. “To have been knocked down like that and have the humility to come talk to us, that was cool as hell.”

And classy as hell for good measure — as were his postgame comments to the media.

“We’re very disappointed, there’s a lot of pain in our locker room,” the Syracuse Post-Standard quoted the coach as saying. “But, listen, this is a story about Syracuse. This ain’t about Clemson. This is about Syracuse. They out-played us, out-coached us.”

Cal beats up No. 8 Washington State in another freaky Friday night upset

Friday the 13th met #Pac12AfterDark and… you absolutely expected things to get freaky. Shovel passes getting picked off. Touchdowns with :00’s on the scoreboard. One yard punts. Protesters with stuffed pigs. Eight minute field goal drives. Triple-tipped interceptions.

Yes, there was a little bit of everything on a freaky Friday night in Berkeley as No. 8 Washington State became the second top 10 team in as many games to get upset, falling 37-3 to a Cal team that punched far above their weight but looked like the better side for four quarters.

The outcome doubled as head coach Justin Wilcox’s first conference win and a signature victory to hang his hat on as just the second ever upset of a top 10 team in school history. The Bears paved the way with his trademark defense and looked nothing like the squad that was ranked in the 100’s in most defensive categories last year. Cal was feisty from the opening kickoff, recording nine sacks, seven turnovers and a trio of three-and-outs all told.

Taking the brunt of that effort was quarterback Luke Falk. The Cougars’ prolific signal-caller had a hand in his face all night long in an offense that never seemed to click and he put up only 291 yards, with no touchdowns and five — yes five — interceptions. While his receivers made a few catch and runs, there was never much in the way of sustained drives outside of a lone eight minute field goal effort that resulted in the only points of the game for Wazzu.

Counterpart Ross Bowers looked like he was the one setting a host of Pac-12 career records instead, as the sophomore threw for 259 yards and a touchdown while coming up with a key play whenever it was needed. That included a memorable play-action toss to the end zone just as time expired in the first half and this incredible scramble-and-flip across the goal line that might be one of the plays of the year:

Though he didn’t stick the landing, Bowers did do so in pulling off a similar move back in high school and has plenty of experience considering his mother is a former Washington gymnastics coach. His buddy in the backfield, tailback Vic Enwere, also chipped in with 102 yards rushing and a score as well.

The blowout loss ends a hot 6-0 start for Mike Leach’s side and comes as part of a rough second half of the season that sees them hit the road in five of their final seven. Despite the setback inside the conference, the Cougars do still control their own destiny inside the Pac-12 North but likely saw those whispers of being a dark horse College Football Playoff contender go away.

But those are thoughts for another time as the Bears lifted plenty of spirits in the Bay Area with a historic win in Strawberry Canyon on a night where strange doesn’t even begin to describe things.

