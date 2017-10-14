Reports: Kevin Anderson out as AD at Maryland

Click to email (Opens in new window)

This is, at least from the outside looking in, an unexpected development.

According to a series of tweets from MASN‘s Bobby Blanco, Kevin Anderson has been ousted as the athletic director at Maryland. Brett McMurphy subsequently confirmed the original report.

Per Blanco, university president Wallace Loh was not pleased with Anderson actively seeking out the same job at Cal, triggering the dismissal. Blanco also indicated that, in a severance package negotiated by super-booster Kevin Plank, that will pay the ousted AD through August of next year.

BREAKING: Kevin Anderson is out as athletic director at Maryland, per sources. #Terps — Bobby Blanco (@Bobby_Blanco) October 14, 2017

Wallace Loh removed him on Oct 1. He was upset that Anderson sought the Cal AD job. — Bobby Blanco (@Bobby_Blanco) October 14, 2017

Anderson on administrative leave from Oct. 1-Aug. 2018. Kevin Plank negotiated severance package that keeps him on payroll through next Aug. — Bobby Blanco (@Bobby_Blanco) October 14, 2017

Anderson had spent the past seven years heading Terrapin athletics. As for a potential replacement?