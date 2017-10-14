Reports: Kevin Anderson out as AD at Maryland

This is, at least from the outside looking in, an unexpected development.
According to a series of tweets from MASN‘s Bobby Blanco, Kevin Anderson has been ousted as the athletic director at Maryland. Brett McMurphy subsequently confirmed the original report.
Per Blanco, university president Wallace Loh was not pleased with Anderson actively seeking out the same job at Cal, triggering the dismissal. Blanco also indicated that, in a severance package negotiated by super-booster Kevin Plank, that will pay the ousted AD through August of next year.
Anderson had spent the past seven years heading Terrapin athletics. As for a potential replacement?
In a game they can ill-afford to be shorthanded, Arkansas will be just that.
An injury to his right (throwing) shoulder in the Week 6 loss to South Carolina knocked Austin Allen out of the game. Earlier this week, head coach Bret Bielema indicated that the status of his starting quarterback for the Week 7 game against top-ranked Alabama was very much up in the air.
With kickoff approaching, there’s some clarity on the situation, albeit not in the way that the football team would’ve preferred as KNWA, citing sources close to the program, Allen is not expected to play against the Crimson Tide. At this time, there’s been no official word from the Razorbacks on Allen’s status for the game.
Allen is currently 11th amongst SEC quarterbacks in passing efficiency, with eight touchdowns and four interceptions in 117 pass attempts.
If the report is accurate, the starting job would fall to Cole Kelley. This season, the redshirt freshman has thrown for 186 yards and three touchdowns on 18 pass attempts while adding 42 yards on the ground.
This game would mark Kelley’s first career start — and in Tuscaloosa no less against a team looking to get the taste of rat poison out of its mouth.
This is one that seemingly came out of the blue. How accurate it is remains to be seen.
This past week, Dee Delaney was listed as out on Miami’s injury report with a lower-extremity injury ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game against Georgia Tech. This morning, on ESPN‘s College GameDay show, it was reported that the starting cornerback would miss 6-8 weeks because of the unspecified injury. Such a timeline would very likely knock Delaney out for the remainder of the regular season.
There’s been no official word from the Hurricanes on Delaney’s status beyond this weekend, and the report caught those charged with covering the team off-guard.
Delaney was an FCS All-American at The Citadel each of the past two seasons. The 6-1, 191-pound defensive back intercepted 11 passes in that span, including six picks in 2016 that were tied for second at the FCS level.
In May of this year, Delaney officially transferred to The U for his final season of collegiate eligibility.
One member of the Boise State program has more than football to worry about for the immediate future.
According to the Idaho Press-Tribune, a Broncos football player is under investigation by the Boise Police Department for the alleged battery of a BSU student in the early-morning hours last Sunday. While the Press-Tribune declined to name the player involved in the investigation, the Idaho Statesman has identified him as walk-on safety Jace Richter.
And, according to the Statesman, the alleged victim’s lawyer has already filed a civil lawsuit Friday against Richter “in order to give his client the ability to gather more information.” Thus far, there are but a few details as to what led to both the investigation and the suit.
From the newspaper:
Taylor’s attorney, David Claiborne, said that Richter was seen repeatedly knocking on a door in the dormitory. When Taylor answered the door, Richter punched his client, jumped on top of him and continued hitting him, Claiborne said. Taylor’s suit doesn’t offer a motive.
Taylor suffered “severe injuries to his head, face, neck and left arm,” according to the suit.
As a result of the allegations, Richter has been indefinitely suspended by the football program. Below is a statement from the university addressing the situation:
Boise State officials are aware of a reported incident involving a student-athlete, and the individual has been suspended from team activities as the University conducts an investigation into the allegations. Campus and athletics officials take all questions of student safety and behavior seriously, however all student investigations by the University are protected from release by federal privacy laws. Boise State will have no further comment at this time.
As of this moment, no charges have been filed in connection to the incident.
If you’re a fan of either TCU or Kansas State, you’re going to have to wait a little while longer than expected to get your fix.
The Horned Frogs and Wildcats were scheduled to kick off their Big 12 tilt at noon ET Saturday afternoon at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan. However, weather — lightning strikes specifically — has pushed the start of the conference game back to 12:45 ET.
That, of course, is pending any additional lightning in the area.
TCU enters the game winners of five straight and ranked sixth in the country in the Week 6 Associated Press Top 25. K-State, meanwhile, is 3-2 and is coming off a double-overtime heartbreaker of a loss to Texas in Austin last weekend.