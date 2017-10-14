Associated Press

Texas A&M boots its way past Florida in battle for second-tier SEC supremacy

By Zach BarnettOct 14, 2017, 10:50 PM EDT
1 Comment

Texas A&M’s offense struggled for much of the night, but the Aggies’ defense and special teams were enough to overcome a fourth-quarter deficit to win yet another to-the-wire game, besting Florida 19-17 in Gainesville.

Florida led 10-3 after a largely uneventful first half, and the Aggies pulled even after Kellen Mond accounted for 60 yards of on a 6-play, 55-yard drive (not a misprint), culminating the march in a 9-yard run at the 11:12 mark of the second quarter.

The score remained deadlocked at 10-10 through the end of the third quarter, until Feleipe Franks twisted and turned his way to a career-long 79-yard run, setting up a 6-yard Dre Massey rush on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Texas A&M moved the ball inside the Florida red zone on each of its next two drives but could not convert on either trip, forcing the second and third Daniel LaCamera field goals. The Aggies forced a Florida punt trailing 17-16 with 6:35 to go and took over at the Gators’ 24-yard line thanks to a 43-yard Christian Kirk punt return and a 15-yard personal foul flag.

However, a third consecutive drive ended short of the end zone, forcing a 32-yard LaCamera field goal to put the Aggies in front, 19-17.

Florida took over at its own 25 with 58 seconds left needing only a field goal to win the game. They wouldn’t get the chance, though, because Franks was intercepted by Tyrel Dodson on the first play of the drive to seal the win for the Aggies. Texas A&M won despite Mond completing 8-of-24 passes (for 180 yards with an interception) and the ground game accounting for just 83 yards on 38 carries.

Florida has to swallow a loss in which it ran 42 times for 242 yards and Franks completed 17-of-26 passes, but for only 129 yards with two costly interceptions.

The win pushes the Aggies to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the SEC with a real opportunity to make a second-half run and save Kevin Sumlin‘s job. Texas A&M is off next week and closes with five straight winnable games: consecutive home games against Mississippi State, Auburn and New Mexico, and road trips to Ole Miss and LSU.

Florida, meanwhile, dropped to 3-3 overall and 3-2 in SEC play. The Gators will also take next week off, but no layups await them on the other side of the bye. Florida will play next in Jacksonville against No. 4 Georgia.

WATCH: Dabo Swinney gets warm welcome as Alabama honors ’92 title team

Associated Press
By John TaylorOct 14, 2017, 11:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If you thought there would be any animosity whatsoever toward Dabo Swinney in Tuscaloosa, think again.

As a football player, Swinney was a wide receiver on the 1992 Alabama Crimson Tide team that won the 1992 national championship.  As a head coach, his Clemson Tigers beat his alma mater earlier this year for the program’s second national championship.

Saturday, the Tide brought back numerous members of that ’92 title team to celebrate the 25th anniversary, including Swinney.

Coming off a tough loss to Syracuse Friday night, Swinney was all class in the aftermath of his Tigers’ first loss of the season.  Coming off their first loss in a championship game in the Nick Saban era, Tide fans showed their own class as one of their own came home.

No. 9 Ohio State looks like a contender in crushing Nebraska for second straight year

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettOct 14, 2017, 11:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In theory it should be the kind of spectacle only college football can produce. Ohio State and Nebraska, two programs that have been proud about their brand of football for more than a century, playing on the same field under the Big Ten banner in a primetime broadcast. What could be better?

The games, it turns out. The games could be a lot better.

The first edition was great. Ohio State went to Lincoln for the first time ever in Nebraska’s first Big Ten season, and the Huskers won, 34-27. They’ve played three times since, and none of them were close. The Buckeyes cruised 63-38 in 2012, demolished the Huskers 62-3 last season and did the same again on Saturday night, as No. 9 Ohio State had its way with overmatched Nebraska, 56-14 in Lincoln.

Ohio State scored touchdowns on its first eight drives and did not punt the entire night. J.T. Barrett posted one of the best statistical nights of his lengthy career, hitting a video game-like 27-of-33 passes for 325 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing 10 times for 48 yards and two more scores. J.K. Dobbins added 12 carries for a game-high 106 yards and a long touchdown run of his own, and Mike Weber poured in 82 yards on 18 carries.

Overall, Ohio State threw for 354 yards on 39 attempts and rushed 47 times for 279 yards, adding up to 633 yards on 7.36 yards per play with 41 first downs and 10 third-down conversions on 13 attempts.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes’ defense held Nebraska scoreless in the first half for the second time this season — that feat had been accomplished once in the previous 20 years — and limited Nebraska to 44 yards on 16 carries. Nebraska threw the ball nearly every play because it knew it had no chance of running on Ohio State, but it had no chance of throwing on Ohio State, either. Tanner Lee completed 23-of-38 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns, but the lion’s share of those yards came after the Huskers were already down 42 points.

Ohio State (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) looked every much like a Big Ten and College Football Playoff contender. Nebraska (3-4, 2-2 Big Ten) looked like a team that will be making a coaching change after the season ends.

And whoever Nebraska’s next coach is needs to just turn on the first half film of tonight’s game to see how far Nebraska is from the top of the sport.

No. 1 Alabama has no issues dispatching Arkansas to remain undefeated

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 14, 2017, 10:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

No. 2 Clemson went down. No. 8 Washington State fell. No. 10 Auburn blew a big lead and lost. Could top-ranked Alabama see a scare as well?

Not. A. Chance.

The Crimson Tide looked like an emphatic choice as the best team in the country on Saturday, rolling over Arkansas 41-9 in a game that was never in doubt for the home team on a lovely night in Tuscaloosa for Homecoming.

Not everything was perfect for Nick Saban’s squad though, as the team struggled to field punts and saw quarterback Jalen Hurts toss his first interception of the year. Of course, it’s not like it really mattered in the end, as the signal-caller finished with 155 yards and a touchdown through the air and another 41 yards and a score on the ground in a runaway.

Perhaps the biggest development for the Tide was that tailback Damien Harris might start to get a little Heisman love going forward. He started the game by ripping off a 75-yarder to the house (for the second straight time) and wound up with 125 yards and two scores on the ground all told. Harris did make a trip to the injury tent late in the second half but it’s possible he could have returned had the score not been out of hand. Either way, backups were in fairly early in the second half to spell the starters.

Razorbacks quarterback Cole Kelley did what he could in making his first start in place of Austin Allen, but it’s not exactly easy to face this Alabama defense. The big gunslinger passed for an even 200 yards with an interception and a TD, but was pressured on just about every dropback and took five sacks. It would have helped if he had a running game to lean on but Devwah Whaley could muster just 18 yards on five carries against that tough front seven.

In the end, another ho-hum Alabama victory. Considering what happened elsewhere around the country in a wild week for college football, it’s at least good to know you can rely on some things that never change.

Utah out front of No. 13 USC at halftime in key Pac-12 South clash

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 14, 2017, 9:50 PM EDT
2 Comments

We’ve seen numerous top 15 teams lose, or come close to losing, and it might be time to add another squad to the upset alert.

Utah has been making plays on both sides of the ball and jumped out to a 21-7 lead over No. 13 USC at halftime in a critical game that could determine the Pac-12 South champion down the road.

At the heart of the first half was not surprisingly Trojans star quarterback Sam Darnold — in both good and bad ways.

The signal-caller fumbled for a second time in the first quarter, allowing Marquise Blair to return it all the way for an 18 yard touchdown that put the Utes on the board with seven. The one-time Heisman favorite bounced right back and tossed a 52-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Tyler Petite on the next drive to tie things back up. But that wasn’t the end of the up’s and down’s for the cardinal and gold, as Darnold added another fumble to his stat line off a backwards swing pass that was grabbed once again by the Utes. While that one wasn’t really on the quarterback, it did lead to points the other way and USC’s largest deficit of the year.

On the other sideline, Los Angeles area native Troy Williams relished playing his old hometown team and threw for 134 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Most impressively, the dual-threat quarterback also looked like a pretty nifty receiver in diving for the pylon from five yards out to score another time off a trick play. Running back Zach Moss ran for 113 yards before the break and could be a big factor in helping the Utes bounce back from their first loss with a rare win in Southern California that would give them a big leg up in the division race.

The game isn’t over however and we’ve seen wild comebacks already this weekend. The way things are going though, it might be time to keep an eye on preseason darling USC as they are in some serious trouble to a dangerous Utah team primed for the upset.