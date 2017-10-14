WATCH: Gamecock QB Jake Bentley makes classy postgame gesture toward vanquished Vols QB

The state of South Carolina has done itself proud in the sportsmanship department the last 24 hours.
Friday night, after his second-ranked Clemson Tigers went down in defeat to Syracuse, Dabo Swinney showed his class on several fronts, from a postgame hug with his counterpart to visiting his vanquisher’s locker room to comments in his postgame press conference. Saturday afternoon, South Carolina went into Knoxville and knocked off reeling Tennessee, thanks in small part to the steady play of Jake Bentley.
Afterwards, Bentley, in a classy gesture of his own, quickly commiserated with UT quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, who had four unsuccessful chances inside the five-yard line in the waning seconds to win the game in his first collegiate start.
QB1 to QB1.
Respect. pic.twitter.com/3AVPOOLbCa
— ESPN (@espn) October 14, 2017
Well done, young Mr. Bentley. Your program and, more importantly, your parents should be equally proud.