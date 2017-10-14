Associated Press

WATCH: Gamecock QB Jake Bentley makes classy postgame gesture toward vanquished Vols QB

The state of South Carolina has done itself proud in the sportsmanship department the last 24 hours.

Friday night, after his second-ranked Clemson Tigers went down in defeat to Syracuse, Dabo Swinney showed his class on several fronts, from a postgame hug with his counterpart to visiting his vanquisher’s locker room to comments in his postgame press conference.  Saturday afternoon, South Carolina went into Knoxville and knocked off reeling Tennessee, thanks in small part to the steady play of Jake Bentley.

Afterwards, Bentley, in a classy gesture of his own, quickly commiserated with UT quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, who had four unsuccessful chances inside the five-yard line in the waning seconds to win the game in his first collegiate start.

Well done, young Mr. Bentley. Your program and, more importantly, your parents should be equally proud.

Air Force overcomes 27-point deficit to knock off UNLV

Because America, dammit.

With under a minute remaining in the second quarter, Air Force trailed UNLV 27-0.  Over the next 31 or so minutes, however, the Falcons outscored the visiting Rebels 34-3 in soaring to a 34-30 Mountain West Conference win.

The win was the second-largest comeback in the service academy’s history — they trailed Fresno State by 28 in 1996 before coming back to win — while it matched UCLA’s feat from the opener.

Quarterback Arion Worthman (pictured) led the way to the win with his legs, rushing for a team-high 166 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.  Air Force, which came into the game ninth nationally averaging 287.8 yards per game, gained 401 yards on the ground on a whopping 78 carries.  The Falcons attempted just eight passes on the day, completing four for 72 yards.

The win snaps a four-game losing streak for the 2-4 Falcons, while the Rebels have lost two in a row and sit at 2-4 on the season.

Pat Narduzzi, teammates support Pitt player’s decision to kneel during National Anthem

The National Anthem protest that has enveloped the NFL has created barely a ripple in the college game — in large part because the vast majority of teams are in the locker room when it’s played — but there have been pockets of college players following the lead of their professional counterparts.  One such instance came Saturday afternoon, with Pitt walk-on kicker Ian Troost going solo in kneeling for the anthem prior to the game against North Carolina State.

He wasn’t alone, though, as senior offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith stood behind Troost with his hand on his shoulder.

Afterwards, Pat Narduzzi said he supported Troost’s decision.

“I’m never going to tell a guy you can’t do something,” the head coach said according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “What we’ve talked about is, if you’re going to do that, you’re trying to make a statement, we’re going to stick together. Someone had his hand on his shoulder saying, ‘We’re with you.'”

“I know I’m going to stand and put my hand over my heart,” Narduzzi added.

Troost’s teammates were supportive as well, with one stating that “[m]y take is everyone should be able to do what they think is needed to express themselves,” and another “[e]verybody has their own freedom to do as they please.”

One, however, questioned the effectiveness of this avenue of protest.

“Is really taking that knee going to prove anything?” senior cornerback Avonte Maddox said. “That’s a statement for 30 seconds. You want to take action.

“If you really want to get out and do something, we want to go out in the real world and do things to make actual change, not 30 seconds of fame making a statement out there. Is that really going to help us?”

Troost, who is white, wasn’t made available to the media by the Panthers after the game.

Weather pushes Akron-Western Michigan game to Sunday

Myriad times this season, weather has impacted college football games.  In Week 7, you can add MACtion to Mother Nature’s hit list.

Western Michigan had been set host Akron Saturday afternoon at 3:30 ET at Waldo Stadium.  The key word there is “had” as the Kalamazoo area was hit with significant weather ahead of the conference contest, including heavy rain and lightning.

A little less than an hour and a half after the scheduled kickoff time came and went without a kickoff, it was announced that the game had been moved to 1 p.m. ET Sunday afternoon.  And, based on the photo posted on WMU’s official Twitter account, there was, other than outright canceling it, really no other option in the matter.

According to local reports, upwards of four inches of rain fell in the area prior to the game being postponed.

WMU will enter Sunday’s game at 4-2 and tied with Toledo, provided UT holds on to a 17-0 third-quarter lead on Central Michigan, for the MAC West lead.  Akron, meanwhile, sits atop the East division with a 2-0 league mark as part of a 3-3 start to the season.

Oklahoma opens up early lead, but Texas hanging around

Oklahoma appeared on its way to another Red River rout, but Texas fought back to make a game of it. The Sooners lead 20-10 at the break.

Baker Mayfield has absolutely dazzled so far in his Red River finale, hitting nine of his fist 10 throws. After forcing a punt to open the game, Trey Sermon ran for 31 yards on three carries to open the Sooners’ first drive, and then Mayfield found Jeff Badet over the top for a perfectly-placed 54-yard touchdown strike.

Oklahoma’s defense, which couldn’t stop a cold against Baylor and Iowa State, forced two straight three-and-outs on the Longhorns’ next two drives, and Oklahoma capitalized with a field goal and another touchdown, a 15-yard Rodney Anderson dash. Anderson carried seven times for 35 yards in the half, while Sermon led all rushers with 46 yards on eight carries.

After Texas turned the ball over on downs near midfield, Sermon put the Sooners in business with a 42-yard pass to Marquise Brown, but the drive ended in Austin Seibert‘s second field goal of the half.

Kyle Porter finally got the Longhorns on the board with a 41-yard kickoff return (with a 15-yard late hit added on) and then a 16-yard screen reception, cutting the lead to 20-7 with 3:23 left in the half. Playing without three opening day starters on the offensive line, Sam Ehlinger spent most of the first half under duress. He completed 10-of-19 passes for 113 yards and Texas’s ground efforts with eight carries for 13 yards.

The Sooners appeared primed to push the lead back to 20 after rushes of 16 and 21 yards by Mayfield and Anderson to open the following drive, but John Bonney intercepted Mayfield (his first in 202 throws) on 4th-and-3 at the Texas 31-yard line with 1:07 left. Mayfield closed the half 11-of-16 for 197 yards with a score and a pick.

Texas converted the turnover into a 34-yard Joshua Rowland field goal as time expired.

Oklahoma will receive to open the second half.