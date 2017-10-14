Weather pushes Akron-Western Michigan game to Sunday

Myriad times this season, weather has impacted college football games. In Week 7, you can add MACtion to Mother Nature’s hit list.
Western Michigan had been set host Akron Saturday afternoon at 3:30 ET at Waldo Stadium. The key word there is “had” as the Kalamazoo area was hit with significant weather ahead of the conference contest, including heavy rain and lightning.
A little less than an hour and a half after the scheduled kickoff time came and went without a kickoff, it was announced that the game had been moved to 1 p.m. ET Sunday afternoon. And, based on the photo posted on WMU’s official Twitter account, there was, other than outright canceling it, really no other option in the matter.
Western Michigan v. Akron Football game postponed to 1 PM Sunday, Oct. 15 due to heavy rain fall & lightning in Kalamazoo. @ESPNCFB #MACtion pic.twitter.com/QPCADJjwcS
— WMU Football (@WMU_Football) October 14, 2017
According to local reports, upwards of four inches of rain fell in the area prior to the game being postponed.
WMU will enter Sunday’s game at 4-2 and tied with Toledo, provided UT holds on to a 17-0 third-quarter lead on Central Michigan, for the MAC West lead. Akron, meanwhile, sits atop the East division with a 2-0 league mark as part of a 3-3 start to the season.