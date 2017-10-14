West Virginia closes with 29 unanswered points to rally past No. 24 Texas Tech

One week ago, West Virginia was ranked No. 23 in the AP poll and played every bit like you’d expect the No. 23 team in the country to play in challenging but ultimately falling in a loss to No. 8 TCU. However, voters dropped the Mountaineers out of the rankings and inserted Texas Tech at No. 24, rewarding them for a win at Kansas — something everyone in the Big 12 save Charlie Strong does.

Voters will rectify that tomorrow.

West Virginia rallied from an 18-point second half deficit with 29 unanswered points to knock off the 24th-ranked Red Raiders, 46-35. The win lifted Dana Holgorsen to a 4-1 lead over his former player and colleague Kliff Kingsbury.

Texas Tech’s offense came out firing, as West Virginia did not force a punt until the Red Raiders’ seventh possession and only one boot in their first nine touches. Nic Shimonek fired four touchdown passes, two bombs to freshman T.J. Vasher and a pair of short tosses to Dylan Cantrell and Keke Coutee, but the Red Raiders built their early lead on the ground. Texas Tech harassed West Virginia quarterback Will Grier for much of the game and held Justin Crawford in check for the first two-and-a-half quarters.

A Tre King 30-yard touchdown run gave the Red Raiders a 35-17 lead with 9:11 to play in the third quarter. Texas Tech (4-2, 1-2 Big 12) again moved the ball on their next possession, but Michael Barden missed a 37-yard field goal to close the drive — his third miss of the day. That would prove crucial.

Once West Virginia (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) found a way to protect Grier, Texas Tech could not stop the Mountaineers. More specifically, Texas Tech could not stop Grier.

An 8-yard strike to David Sills pulled West Virginia within 35-24 at the 5:07 mark of the third quarter, and a 32-yard rainbow to Ka'Raun White (plus a 2-point strike to Sills) pulled WVU within 35-32. Texas Tech appeared to seize back momentum after Grier was stuffed on a 4th-and-1 sneak, but an examination of the spot gave West Virginia the first down by the nose of the ball. Grier put West Virginia on top for good on a 17-yard strike to White on the next play.

Grier’s fifth touchdown pass of the day to Sills (his third scoring snag) gave West Virginia an insurance score with 3:23 to play, and Kyzir White’s interception of Shimonek sealed it with 1:49 left on the clock.

Grier closed the day hitting 32-of-41 passes for 352 yards with five touchdowns and one interception, while Shimonek was 24-of-39 for 323 yards and four touchdowns against one pick.