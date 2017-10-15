AP Poll: Alabama a unanimous No. 1, Penn State to No. 2 and Ohio State now the highest 1-loss team

Four top-10 teams losing to unranked opponents in one week tends to shake things up a bit.
For starters, Alabama is now unanimously viewed as the No. 1 team in the country. The Tide earned every available No. 1 vote in Sunday’s Coaches’ Poll and the companion AP poll, released Sunday. Penn State moved up to No. 2, the program’s highest ranking since 1999. Georgia followed behind at No. 3, while TCU and Wisconsin filled out the top five.
A fifth straight blowout was enough for Ohio State to jump three spots forward to No. 6, putting the Buckeyes at the front of the 1-loss train, ahead of Clemson.
LSU re-joined the poll after knocking off then-No. 10 Auburn, but remained three spots ahead of the blue-and-orange Tigers. West Virginia bumped then-No. 24 Texas Tech out and moved in at No. 23, while Memphis made its 2017 debut, replacing No. 25 Navy.
And, cementing the AP’s status as the greater of the sport’s two opinion polls, voters moved Michigan State ahead of Michigan a week after the Spartans’ win in the Big House.
The full poll:
1. Alabama — 1,525 total points (61 first-place votes)
2. Penn State — 1,432
3. Georgia — 1,417
4. TCU — 1,322
5. Wisconsin — 1,241
6. Ohio State — 1,184
7. Clemson — 1,117
8. Miami — 1,109
9. Oklahoma — 1,066
10. Oklahoma State — 900
11. USC — 886
12. Washington — 811
13. Notre Dame — 798
14. Virginia Tech — 727
15. Washington State — 578
16. South Florida — 573
16. NC State — 573
18. Michigan State — 563
19. Michigan — 558
20. Central Florida — 387
21. Auburn — 303
22. Stanford — 274
23. West Virginia — 157
24. LSU — 108
25. Memphis — 62
The lesser of the two opinion polls was released Sunday morning, with a major shakeup in the top 10. Following losses by Clemson, Washington and Washington State, Penn State has moved to No. 2 in the Coaches’ Poll, followed by Georgia, TCU and Wisconsin to fill out the top five. Ohio State gained two spots to No. 6, while Miami’s last second-win over Georgia Tech boosted the Hurricanes three spots to No. 7. Clemson dropped to No. 8, while fellow 1-loss contenders Oklahoma, USC and Oklahoma State followed thereafter, each bumping ahead three spots.
In keeping up with the regular inconsistencies, Michigan remains four spots ahead of Michigan State despite the teams having the same record and Sparty the head-to-head, and the same held true for LSU and Auburn.
The full poll:
1. Alabama — 1,575 total points (63 first-place votes)
2. Penn State — 1,483
3. Georgia — 1,450
4. TCU — 1,345
5. Wisconsin — 1,338
6. Ohio State — 1,243
7. Miami — 1,144
8. Clemson — 1,106
9. Oklahoma — 1,079
10. USC — 930
11. Oklahoma State — 917
12. Washington — 914
13. South Florida — 716
14. Virginia Tech — 701
15. Michigan — 657
16. Notre Dame — 614
17. NC State — 573
18. Washington State — 564
19. Michigan State — 469
20. Central Florida — 439
21. Auburn — 354
22. Stanford — 286
23. West Virginia — 144
24. Texas A&M — 94
25. LSU — 80
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett was largely written out of the Heisman discussion following the Buckeyes’ 31-16 loss to Oklahoma in September. And with good reason. He was bad against the Sooners, completing 19-of-35 passes for 183 yards — a putrid 5.3 yards per attempt — with no touchdowns and one interception. The lack of a credible passing attack was the reason Ohio State lost to OU, same as it was a large reason Ohio State lost to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl last season.
And while that Oklahoma performance remains on his 2017 resume, Barrett has been perfect since then.
The Buckeyes haven’t faced a murder’s row of opponents since in the five games since that loss — highest pass efficiency defense faced: No. 63 Maryland — but check out Barrett’s numbers and try to find a weak point:
- vs. Army: 22-of-35 (75.8 percent) for 270 yards (8.2 per attempt) with two TDs and zero INTs
- vs. UNLV: 12-of-17 (70.6 percent) for 209 yards (12.3 per attempt) with five TDs and zero INTs
- at Rutgers: 15-of-23 (65.2 percent) for 286 yards (12.4 per attempt) with three TDs and zero INTs
- vs. Maryland: 20-of-31 (64.5 percent) 261 yards (8.4 per attempt) with three TDs and zero INTs
- at Nebraska: 27-of-33 (81.8 percent) for 325 yards (9.8 per attempt) with five TDs and zero INTs
Add it all up during this stretch and Barrett is 96-of-139 (69.1 percent) for 1,351 yards (9.72 per attempt) with 18 touchdowns against no interceptions — with another 232 yards and four touchdowns on the ground — good for a 193.44 quarterback rating. As it stands, Barrett’s 173.76 rating stands fourth nationally and his two top competitors for the Heisman at the quarterback position, Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield and Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph.
Equally important statistics for Barrett over this 5-game stretch are the scores by which Ohio State has won: 38-7, 54-21, 56-0, 62-14 and 56-14 on Saturday night.
Ohio State is the No. 9 team and the country and will rise in this week’s polls after three teams ahead of them (No. 2 Clemson, No. 5 Washington and No. 8 Washington State) lost in Week 7.
The Heisman is an individual award dependent on team success, and with games against No. 3 Penn State, No. 21 Michigan State and No. 17 Michigan upcoming, plus a possible date with No. 7 Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship, Barrett has plenty of showcase opportunities ahead of him.
Oregon and Stanford have combined to produce some of the most memorable and nationally relevant Pac-12 games over the past few years. On a weekend filled with upsets and improbable results, could the two get together for one more?
Not quite.
No. 23 Stanford did just about whatever they wanted on offense and powered to a 49-7 victory over their Pac-12 North rivals to win a fourth straight and look a lot like the team many thought could win the division in the preseason.
Running back Bryce Love was once again the star of the show, breaking off a 67-yarder that adds to his highlight reel and finishing a rather ho-hum night with 147 yards and two scores. More pressing for the Heisman candidate is how he’s feeling, as he didn’t play much in the second half after limping off with what looked to be an ankle injury. Though it could just be precautionary, the issue is something to monitor for one of the most explosive runners in the country.
Surprisingly though, the running game wasn’t the only threat for the Cardinal offense. Quarterback Keller Chryst was an efficient 15-of-21 for 181 yards, three touchdowns and one interception before giving way to backup K.J. Costello. Most of those yards and scores were thrown toward massive wideout J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, who was an uncoverable threat in the red zone and finished with 112 yards and two touchdown catches.
The nearly 500 yard effort also overshadowed another quality defensive job by Stanford as well. Oregon running back Royce Freeman did manage to rush for 143 yards but the Ducks scored only once and were little to no threat with their backup quarterbacks in action once again. Braxton Burmeister started behind center but completed just four passes for 25 yards and threw two interceptions. Taylor Alie replaced him in the second half but didn’t fare much better.
It marked a rough return to the Farm for new Oregon coach Willie Taggart, who was a former assistant with David Shaw under Jim Harbaugh at the school several years ago. Shaw probably won’t apologize however, as the impressive outing by the Cardinal may — combined with other upsets — make them the team to beat in the Pac-12 given how well they’re playing at the moment.
One of the bigger storylines heading into Week 7 was the fact that there were no ranked vs. ranked matchups, the subliminal implication being that this would be an uneventful weekend. As is ofttimes the case, the sport of college football scoffed in the general direction of conventional wisdom.
Friday night begat No. 2 Clemson falling to Syracuse and No. 8 Washington State embarrassing itself against Cal; Saturday afternoon begat No. 10 Auburn coughing up a second-half lead in a loss to LSU.
Early Sunday morning brought additional Top 10 carnage.
Ranked fifth nationally and winners of nine straight in the regular season, Washington entered the weekend comfortable favorites over 2-3 Arizona State. In a game that didn’t feel as close as the final score indicated, however, UW fell from the ranks of the unbeaten as Arizona State laid a stunning 13-7 loss on the Huskies.
UW’s loss means that four of the teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 10 coming into Week 7 went down in defeat ahead of Week 8 in the biggest top-shelf shakeup of the 2017 season thus far. The teams that avoided being caught up in the upset maelstrom? No. 1 Alabama, No. 3 Penn State, No. 4 Georgia, No. 6 TCU, No. 7 Wisconsin and No. 9 Ohio State.
The Nittany Lions were on a bye this weekend, while the other five Top 10 teams left unscathed won by an average of 25.4 points; take away UW’s eight-point win over Purdue, and that average jumps to nearly 30. Add it all up and it was, on all fronts, a seismic shift when it comes to the Power Five balance of power.
Then there’s this: when you add in No. 19 San Diego State getting beat by Boise State — a significant development in the Group of Five — five undefeated teams suffered their first losses of the 2017 season this weekend.
And, again, this great sport scoffs in the general direction of what you think may or may not happen any particular weekend.