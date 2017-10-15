Arizona QB (QB!!!) Khalil Tate has rushed for 557 yards last two games

I’m thinking even video game freaks would dismiss this as implausible, even as it’s as real — and impressive — as it gets.
In Week 6, Khalil Tate rushed for 327 yards in a win over Colorado, setting the FBS single-game record for a quarterback. A week later, the sophomore added to this impressive October run as he ran for 230 yards in a 47-30 win over UCLA, becoming the first FBS quarterback in two decades to put together back-to-back 200-yard games.
The 557 rushing yards combined in the two games are more than all but 19 players had in the first six weeks entering this weekend. Hell, it’s more than 10 teams had coming into Saturday as well.
Perhaps the most impressive part of this historic run? Tate has accomplished this ground-game carnage on just 29 carries. For those scoring at home without a calculator or a pad and paper or the mental acumen to do it in your head, that averages out to 19.2 yards per carry.
In other words, Tate has just been flat ridiculous.
Most quarterbacks would have taken a sack on this play. Khalil Tate is not most quarterbacks. pic.twitter.com/No60HSFWIc
— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) October 15, 2017
Somewhat lost in the statistical flurry is what the player has meant to his team’s bottom line.
Tate didn’t start the season as UA’s starter under center, and the Wildcats began the year a middling 2-2. The past two weeks, however, the Tate-led ‘Cats have gone 2-0 and are now behind only USC in the Pac-12 South.