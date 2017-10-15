Former Auburn FB Heath Evans: Fire Gus Malzahn, hire me

Former NFL players: They’re just like us.
After watching his alma mater blow a 20-0 lead and fail to do something lowly Troy did just a few weeks ago, former Auburn fullback Heath Evans strapped on his Twitter fingers and vented away the pain from War Eagles’ 27-23 loss to LSU. Evans didn’t only call for Gus Malzahn‘s job, he went as far as to suggest a replacement: himself.
Evans, a 10-year NFL fullback and current analyst for NFL Network and Fox Sports, has no coaching experience. But he would work for the low, low price of one million dollars a year.
Bryce Love had an off game on Saturday.
All the Cardinal running back did was carry 17 times for a measly 147 yards — good for a pathetic 8.6 yards per carry — and two touchdowns in No. 22 Stanford’s 48-7 destruction of Oregon. Stanford is in the midst of a typical David Shaw second-half run, and that team success may be starting to hurt Love’s personal numbers. His 147 yards — which would be good for sixth nationally on a per game basis — dropped his average by close to eight yards per game, and his 8.6 yards per carry — which, again, would place eighth among all runners — cut that average from 10.5 to 10.27.
But, still, Love’s numbers remain on an historically great track.
Through seven games, Love has rushed 135 times for 1,387 yards and 11 touchdowns. In 135 carries, Love by himself would rank 29th among teams in rushing offense. He’s run for 50 more yards than actual No. 29 LSU — in 151 fewer carries.
And Love’s numbers still keep him in the conversation with Barry Sanders‘s Heisman pace. Through seven games in 1988, Sanders had carried 192 times for 1,476 yards — a pedestrian 7.69 per carry — and 22 touchdowns.
Love is far and away ahead of one former Heisman running back.
Mark Ingram beat out Stanford running back Toby Gerhart for that season’s Heisman, and Alabama’s Derrick Henry did the same to Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey in 2015.
The Tide don’t have a Heisman candidate at running back this season, so this may be the season for a Stanford runner to break through.
One thing that might help? Stop blowing people out so darn quickly.
The red smoke is emerging from the top of Memorial Stadium, and it’s…. Bill Moos?
Nebraska was widely expected to announce a full-time replacement for ousted AD Shawn Eichorst this week, and on Sunday those rumors became true when the Huskers announced the hiring of Washington State’s Moos to run the department.
“Nebraska has secured a proven winner in Bill Moos to lead Husker Athletics into a new era of excellence,” chancellor Ronnie Green said in a statement. “It was clear that Bill stood out in a very competitive, tremendously gifted pool of candidates, not only because of his proven ability to lead programs to greatness, but because of his reputation for integrity in building and leading those programs.”
Moos is being hired to fix the Huskers’ football program as his first, second and third priorities. He did the same at Washington State by pulling Mike Leach from his exile in Key West up to Pullman — a moved that has worked as the Cougars are 18-6 in Pac-12 play since 2015.
That doesn’t mean Leach is on his way to Lincoln, however. Moos made the perfect hire for Washington State, and now he’s reportedly been hired to do the same for Nebraska.
“To lead one of the most storied and successful athletic programs in the nation is a true honor,” Moos said. “Nebraska is a very special place, known far and wide for its phenomenal fans, for doing things the right way, for supporting its students, honoring its athletic legacy and maintaining excellence in athletics success across the board. I am proud to help build upon these Husker traditions.”
Moos, 66, has signed a 5-year contract with a $1 million salary.
Four top-10 teams losing to unranked opponents in one week tends to shake things up a bit.
For starters, Alabama is now unanimously viewed as the No. 1 team in the country. The Tide earned every available No. 1 vote in Sunday’s Coaches’ Poll and the companion AP poll, released Sunday. Penn State moved up to No. 2, the program’s highest ranking since 1999. Georgia followed behind at No. 3, while TCU and Wisconsin filled out the top five.
A fifth straight blowout was enough for Ohio State to jump three spots forward to No. 6, putting the Buckeyes at the front of the 1-loss train, ahead of Clemson.
LSU re-joined the poll after knocking off then-No. 10 Auburn, but remained three spots ahead of the blue-and-orange Tigers. West Virginia bumped then-No. 24 Texas Tech out and moved in at No. 23, while Memphis made its 2017 debut, replacing No. 25 Navy.
And, cementing the AP’s status as the greater of the sport’s two opinion polls, voters moved Michigan State ahead of Michigan a week after the Spartans’ win in the Big House.
The full poll:
1. Alabama — 1,525 total points (61 first-place votes)
2. Penn State — 1,432
3. Georgia — 1,417
4. TCU — 1,322
5. Wisconsin — 1,241
6. Ohio State — 1,184
7. Clemson — 1,117
8. Miami — 1,109
9. Oklahoma — 1,066
10. Oklahoma State — 900
11. USC — 886
12. Washington — 811
13. Notre Dame — 798
14. Virginia Tech — 727
15. Washington State — 578
16. South Florida — 573
16. NC State — 573
18. Michigan State — 563
19. Michigan — 558
20. Central Florida — 387
21. Auburn — 303
22. Stanford — 274
23. West Virginia — 157
24. LSU — 108
25. Memphis — 62
The lesser of the two opinion polls was released Sunday morning, with a major shakeup in the top 10. Following losses by Clemson, Washington and Washington State, Penn State has moved to No. 2 in the Coaches’ Poll, followed by Georgia, TCU and Wisconsin to fill out the top five. Ohio State gained two spots to No. 6, while Miami’s last second-win over Georgia Tech boosted the Hurricanes three spots to No. 7. Clemson dropped to No. 8, while fellow 1-loss contenders Oklahoma, USC and Oklahoma State followed thereafter, each bumping ahead three spots.
In keeping up with the regular inconsistencies, Michigan remains four spots ahead of Michigan State despite the teams having the same record and Sparty the head-to-head, and the same held true for LSU and Auburn.
The full poll:
1. Alabama — 1,575 total points (63 first-place votes)
2. Penn State — 1,483
3. Georgia — 1,450
4. TCU — 1,345
5. Wisconsin — 1,338
6. Ohio State — 1,243
7. Miami — 1,144
8. Clemson — 1,106
9. Oklahoma — 1,079
10. USC — 930
11. Oklahoma State — 917
12. Washington — 914
13. South Florida — 716
14. Virginia Tech — 701
15. Michigan — 657
16. Notre Dame — 614
17. NC State — 573
18. Washington State — 564
19. Michigan State — 469
20. Central Florida — 439
21. Auburn — 354
22. Stanford — 286
23. West Virginia — 144
24. Texas A&M — 94
25. LSU — 80