Nebraska hires Washington State AD Bill Moos

The red smoke is emerging from the top of Memorial Stadium, and it’s…. Bill Moos?

Nebraska was widely expected to announce a full-time replacement for ousted AD Shawn Eichorst this week, and on Sunday those rumors became true when the Huskers announced the hiring of Washington State’s Moos to run the department.

“Nebraska has secured a proven winner in Bill Moos to lead Husker Athletics into a new era of excellence,” chancellor Ronnie Green said in a statement. “It was clear that Bill stood out in a very competitive, tremendously gifted pool of candidates, not only because of his proven ability to lead programs to greatness, but because of his reputation for integrity in building and leading those programs.”

Moos is being hired to fix the Huskers’ football program as his first, second and third priorities. He did the same at Washington State by pulling Mike Leach from his exile in Key West up to Pullman — a moved that has worked as the Cougars are 18-6 in Pac-12 play since 2015.

That doesn’t mean Leach is on his way to Lincoln, however. Moos made the perfect hire for Washington State, and now he’s reportedly been hired to do the same for Nebraska.

“To lead one of the most storied and successful athletic programs in the nation is a true honor,” Moos said. “Nebraska is a very special place, known far and wide for its phenomenal fans, for doing things the right way, for supporting its students, honoring its athletic legacy and maintaining excellence in athletics success across the board. I am proud to help build upon these Husker traditions.”

Moos, 66, has signed a 5-year contract with a $1 million salary.