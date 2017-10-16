Former Penn State K Joey Julius to attend Nittany Lions-Michigan game

Joey Julius was Penn State’s beloved kicker before he left the team in the offseason to seek treatment for an eating disorder. Julius later opened up on his personal struggles, stating that he has dealt with depression and suicidal thoughts, all related to issues with his weight.

“It was what I call my silent struggle,” Julius said over the summer. “I hated the way I looked always. I’ve never liked the way I looked, but I never talked about it until other people did. But I’m finally doing better now.”

Julius has not rejoined the team, but he will be with the team on Saturday — along with about 100,000 other people. Julius tweeted Sunday he will attend Saturday’s game between No. 2 Penn State and No. 19 Michigan, his first Nittany Lions game to attend as a fan this season.

First penn state game this weekend since last year. Whole lot of emotions gonna be present for sure. — Joey Julius (@joey_julius) October 15, 2017

Julius, who would be a junior on this year’s team, handled kickoffs and place-kicking as a freshman in 2015 and just kickoffs in 2016. He averaged 62.1 yards with 45 touchbacks in 93 attempts last season; Tyler Davis has upped those numbers to 64.1 yards per kickoff with a 62.2 percent touchback average in 37 boots this season.

However, Penn State could have used Julius’s place-kicking abilities this season. After hitting 22-of-24 field goals a year ago, Davis has missed seven of his 13 tries in 2017. Julius connected on 10-of-12 field goals in 2015.