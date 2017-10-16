Former Penn State K Joey Julius to attend Nittany Lions-Michigan game

Joey Julius was Penn State’s beloved kicker before he left the team in the offseason to seek treatment for an eating disorder. Julius later opened up on his personal struggles, stating that he has dealt with depression and suicidal thoughts, all related to issues with his weight.
“It was what I call my silent struggle,” Julius said over the summer. “I hated the way I looked always. I’ve never liked the way I looked, but I never talked about it until other people did. But I’m finally doing better now.”
Julius has not rejoined the team, but he will be with the team on Saturday — along with about 100,000 other people. Julius tweeted Sunday he will attend Saturday’s game between No. 2 Penn State and No. 19 Michigan, his first Nittany Lions game to attend as a fan this season.
Julius, who would be a junior on this year’s team, handled kickoffs and place-kicking as a freshman in 2015 and just kickoffs in 2016. He averaged 62.1 yards with 45 touchbacks in 93 attempts last season; Tyler Davis has upped those numbers to 64.1 yards per kickoff with a 62.2 percent touchback average in 37 boots this season.
However, Penn State could have used Julius’s place-kicking abilities this season. After hitting 22-of-24 field goals a year ago, Davis has missed seven of his 13 tries in 2017. Julius connected on 10-of-12 field goals in 2015.
If you have been staying up late on the weekends to watch some Pac-12 football, then you are well aware of the impact running back Bryce Love is having for the Cardinal. You also have been watching him skyrocket up the Heisman board the past few weeks. Now, according to Bovada’s latest Heisman odds, Love has pulled even on the board with Penn State’s Saquon Barkley.
Barkley and Love each have 7/5 odds to win the Heisman Trophy, with Love seemingly gaining the momentum in the race according to Bovada the past few weeks. Love continues to pile up the rushing yards, while Barkley is accumulating all-purpose yardage in a variety of ways. Barkley was off this past week, which may have played a slight role in the Heisman odds as well, especially after two not-so-Barkley-esque performances in the stat sheet heading into the bye week. Meanwhile, Love has been dominant in Pac-12 action.
As mentioned yesterday, Ohio State quarterback JT Barrett continues to move up the Heisman ladder as the Buckeyes have surged in recent weeks since losing to Oklahoma. Barrett moved from 28/1 odds last week to 9/1 odds this week. Barrett and Barkley will be going head-to-head in two weeks in Columbus, and Barkley’s make-or-break run for the Heisman Trophy will begin this week with the start of a key three-game stretch against Michigan and back-to-back road games against Ohio State and Michigan State.
USC quarterback Sam Darnold started the season as the Heisman favorite on the board, but his odds have slipped to 40/1 after a rough showing in a win this weekend. Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner, has slipped to 18/1 odds despite Louisville losing a third game this weekend.
After a handful of upsets throughout the top 10 this past weekend, the national championship odds updated by Bovada had some interesting developments. Alabama remains the easy favorite, but Ohio State continued to move up the board from Bovada this week.
Alabama is being given 10/11 odds of winning the national championship this week, after being 5/4 odds a week ago. Ohio State now has the second-best national championship odds with 5/1 odds on the Bovada board. Despite the loss on Friday night at Syracuse, Clemson is still third on the board with 9/1 odds.
Undefeated Georgia and Penn State each have 10/1 odds from Bovada, with undefeated Wisconsin getting a 20/1 shot to win it all. TCU and Miami, each also undefeated, share the same 28/1 odds to win it all, which are the same odds given to one-loss USC. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State each have 25/1 odds.
Washington (40/1) and Auburn (75/1) took big hits on the Bovada board after losses this weekend, but Washington State dropped from 50/1 all the way down to 300/1, while Texas moved from 200/1 to 1,000/1. On the flip side, Michigan State jumped on the board after being off last week. The Spartans are 100/1 this week.
Clemson saw their ACC and national title dreams hit a bump in the road Friday night at Syracuse, but the larger focus was not on the loss to the Orange but the status of quarterback Kelly Bryant. A week after being taken out of a game with an injured ankle, Bryant was once again removed from the game due to injury. This time it was a concussion from the turf in the Carrier Dome in the first half of Clemson’s road game at Syracuse.
On Monday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Bryant has shown some positive sides in the concussion protocol, which should be encouraging for Clemson and Clemson fans hoping to see Bryant back on the field as soon as possible.
Clemson is off this week with a bye, which gives the Tigers a little extra time to get in better shape, regroup from the loss, and focus on the next objective. Clemson returns to action on Oct. 28 at home against Georgia Tech before a road trip to NC State in what looks now to be the key game in the ACC Atlantic Division. The Wolfpack are the last unbeaten team in the division and have already taken out Florida State and Louisville. A win against Clemson could potentially lock up up a spot in the ACC Championship Game for the first time in program history.
With time at their leisure before their next game, Clemson can play it extra safe with Bryant moving forward. The bye week could not have come at a better time for the defending national champions given the current circumstances.
South Carolina running back Rico Dowdle will undergo surgery for a fractured bone in his left leg later this week. As a result, Dowdle will miss some playing time for an undetermined amount of time.
Dowdle was injured on Saturday in a win against Tennessee. Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp announced Dowdle will undergo surgery later this week.With just five games left in the regular season, the injury could potentially be a season-ending one, although Muschamp has not officially ruled Dowdle out for the year at this time. This is likely because Dowdle could potentially return for a bowl game. South Carolina is one win away from clinching bowl eligibility with a 5-2 record and some potential wins down the stretch. After a bye week this week, South Carolina hosts Vanderbilt and the Gamecocks host Wofford on Nov. 18 while the rest of the schedule includes a road game at Georgia, a home game against Florida and a regular season finale against Clemson.
Dowdle has rushed for 206 yards and a touchdown as South Carolina’s second-leading rusher this season. He carried the ball 11 times for a season-high 61 yards in a 48-22 victory over Tennessee two weeks ago before having just 19 yards on four carries against Tennessee before leaving the game with the injury.
Ty’Son Williams currently leads the Gamecocks with 328 rushing yards and a touchdown. He will remain the main focal point of the running game moving forward.