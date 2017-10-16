South Carolina RB Rico Dowdle heading to surgery

South Carolina running back Rico Dowdle will undergo surgery for a fractured bone in his left leg later this week. As a result, Dowdle will miss some playing time for an undetermined amount of time.
Dowdle was injured on Saturday in a win against Tennessee. Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp announced Dowdle will undergo surgery later this week.With just five games left in the regular season, the injury could potentially be a season-ending one, although Muschamp has not officially ruled Dowdle out for the year at this time. This is likely because Dowdle could potentially return for a bowl game. South Carolina is one win away from clinching bowl eligibility with a 5-2 record and some potential wins down the stretch. After a bye week this week, South Carolina hosts Vanderbilt and the Gamecocks host Wofford on Nov. 18 while the rest of the schedule includes a road game at Georgia, a home game against Florida and a regular season finale against Clemson.
Dowdle has rushed for 206 yards and a touchdown as South Carolina’s second-leading rusher this season. He carried the ball 11 times for a season-high 61 yards in a 48-22 victory over Tennessee two weeks ago before having just 19 yards on four carries against Tennessee before leaving the game with the injury.
Ty’Son Williams currently leads the Gamecocks with 328 rushing yards and a touchdown. He will remain the main focal point of the running game moving forward.
Clemson saw their ACC and national title dreams hit a bump in the road Friday night at Syracuse, but the larger focus was not on the loss to the Orange but the status of quarterback Kelly Bryant. A week after being taken out of a game with an injured ankle, Bryant was once again removed from the game due to injury. This time it was a concussion from the turf in the Carrier Dome in the first half of Clemson’s road game at Syracuse.
On Monday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Bryant has shown some positive sides in the concussion protocol, which should be encouraging for Clemson and Clemson fans hoping to see Bryant back on the field as soon as possible.
Clemson is off this week with a bye, which gives the Tigers a little extra time to get in better shape, regroup from the loss, and focus on the next objective. Clemson returns to action on Oct. 28 at home against Georgia Tech before a road trip to NC State in what looks now to be the key game in the ACC Atlantic Division. The Wolfpack are the last unbeaten team in the division and have already taken out Florida State and Louisville. A win against Clemson could potentially lock up up a spot in the ACC Championship Game for the first time in program history.
With time at their leisure before their next game, Clemson can play it extra safe with Bryant moving forward. The bye week could not have come at a better time for the defending national champions given the current circumstances.
Former NFL players: They’re just like us.
After watching his alma mater blow a 20-0 lead and fail to do something lowly Troy did just a few weeks ago, former Auburn fullback Heath Evans strapped on his Twitter fingers and vented away the pain from War Eagles’ 27-23 loss to LSU. Evans didn’t only call for Gus Malzahn‘s job, he went as far as to suggest a replacement: himself.
Evans, a 10-year NFL fullback and current analyst for NFL Network and Fox Sports, has no coaching experience. But he would work for the low, low price of one million dollars a year.
Bryce Love had an off game on Saturday.
All the Cardinal running back did was carry 17 times for a measly 147 yards — good for a pathetic 8.6 yards per carry — and two touchdowns in No. 22 Stanford’s 48-7 destruction of Oregon. Stanford is in the midst of a typical David Shaw second-half run, and that team success may be starting to hurt Love’s personal numbers. His 147 yards — which would be good for sixth nationally on a per game basis — dropped his average by close to eight yards per game, and his 8.6 yards per carry — which, again, would place eighth among all runners — cut that average from 10.5 to 10.27.
But, still, Love’s numbers remain on an historically great track.
Through seven games, Love has rushed 135 times for 1,387 yards and 11 touchdowns. In 135 carries, Love by himself would rank 29th among teams in rushing offense. He’s run for 50 more yards than actual No. 29 LSU — in 151 fewer carries.
And Love’s numbers still keep him in the conversation with Barry Sanders‘s Heisman pace. Through seven games in 1988, Sanders had carried 192 times for 1,476 yards — a pedestrian 7.69 per carry — and 22 touchdowns.
Love is far and away ahead of one former Heisman running back.
Mark Ingram beat out Stanford running back Toby Gerhart for that season’s Heisman, and Alabama’s Derrick Henry did the same to Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey in 2015.
The Tide don’t have a Heisman candidate at running back this season, so this may be the season for a Stanford runner to break through.
One thing that might help? Stop blowing people out so darn quickly.
The red smoke is emerging from the top of Memorial Stadium, and it’s…. Bill Moos?
Nebraska was widely expected to announce a full-time replacement for ousted AD Shawn Eichorst this week, and on Sunday those rumors became true when the Huskers announced the hiring of Washington State’s Moos to run the department.
“Nebraska has secured a proven winner in Bill Moos to lead Husker Athletics into a new era of excellence,” chancellor Ronnie Green said in a statement. “It was clear that Bill stood out in a very competitive, tremendously gifted pool of candidates, not only because of his proven ability to lead programs to greatness, but because of his reputation for integrity in building and leading those programs.”
Moos is being hired to fix the Huskers’ football program as his first, second and third priorities. He did the same at Washington State by pulling Mike Leach from his exile in Key West up to Pullman — a moved that has worked as the Cougars are 18-6 in Pac-12 play since 2015.
That doesn’t mean Leach is on his way to Lincoln, however. Moos made the perfect hire for Washington State, and now he’s reportedly been hired to do the same for Nebraska.
“To lead one of the most storied and successful athletic programs in the nation is a true honor,” Moos said. “Nebraska is a very special place, known far and wide for its phenomenal fans, for doing things the right way, for supporting its students, honoring its athletic legacy and maintaining excellence in athletics success across the board. I am proud to help build upon these Husker traditions.”
Moos, 66, has signed a 5-year contract with a $1 million salary.