Auburn dismisses WR Kyle Davis

Kyle Davis began the 2017 season in Gus Malzahn‘s doghouse. Today, he’s been kicked out of the yard and to the curb.

Last week, Davis was a non-participant in practice and didn’t travel with his teammates for the Week 7 game against LSU. Malzahn confirmed Tuesday that the wide receiver has been dismissed from his Tigers football program.

The only reason given was breaking unspecified team rules.

“We wish him nothing but the best moving forward,” the head coach said in announcing the dismissal.

Davis and two other Tigers were suspended for the season opener against Georgia Southern for, again, breaking unspecified team rules. Since returning, the sophomore has seven receptions for 210 yards. His 30 yards per catch is tops on the team.

A four-star 2016 signee, Davis was rated as the No. 10 receiver in the country and the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Georgia. As a true freshman, he caught 12 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games. He started one of those contests.