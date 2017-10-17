Big 12, Oklahoma lead the way on AP Midseason All-America team

The Associated Press has released its first-ever Midseason All-America team, and it’s a Sooner-centric squad. Lincoln Riley‘s club leads all teams with threeL selections and the Big 12 leads all conference with six members of the 25-man team. The Big 12 claimed both starting wide receiver spots in Oklahoma State’s James Washington and West Virginia’s David Sills V. Washington leads the nation in yards per game with 34 grabs for 882 yards and six touchdowns, and Sills is far-and-away the national leader in touchdown grabs with 12, three ahead of the next closest competitor.

Baker Mayfield earned the First Team nod at quarterback (Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph was on the Second Team) after completing the first half of the year with a nation’s best 207.33 quarterback rating. He has completed 72.7 percent of his throws for 12.0 yards per attempt with 17 touchdowns against one interception. Mayfield also led the nation in efficiency last season, and finished third in 2015.

Not surprisingly, Saquon Barkley and Bryce Love claimed both running back slots. Love leads the country with 1,387 rushing yards on an astounding 10.27 yards per carry. Barkley has amassed 649 rushing yards and six touchdowns to go with 395 receiving yards and two touchdowns and a kickoff return touchdown. The pair are the leading betting candidates for the Heisman to this point.

While the Big 12 led the way with six selections, the Pac-12 and Big Ten followed closely behind with five. The SEC garnered four spots (but none on offense), while the ACC notched three. In addition to Oklahoma’s three, Alabama, NC State and Washington State put multiple players on the First Team.

OFFENSE

QB: Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

RB: Saquon Barkley, Penn State

RB: Bryce Love, Stanford

WR: James Washington, Oklahoma State

WR: David Sills V, West Virginia

TE: Jaylen Samuels, NC State

OT: Orlando Brown, Oklahoma

OT: David Edwards, Wisconsin

OG: Quinten Nelson, Notre Dame

OG: Cody O’Connell, Washington State

C: Billy Price, Ohio State

AP: Dante Pettis, Washington

K: Matt Gay, Utah

DEFENSE

DE: Bradley Chubb, NC State

DE: Austin Bryant, Clemson

DT: Hercules Mata’Afa, Washington State

DT: Maurice Hurst, Michigan

LB: Roquan Smith, Georgia

LB: Josey Jewell, Iowa

LB: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Oklahoma

CB: Jalen Davis, Utah State

CB: Levi Wallace, Alabama

S: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama

S: DeShon Elliott, Texas

P: Johnny Townsend, Florida