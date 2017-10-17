Urban Meyer’s wife apologizes after taking Twitter shot at Colin Kaepernick’s choices

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The wife of one of the top head coaches in college football dipped her toes into an ongoing national controversy — and not long after attempted to un-dip them.

In reaction to news that Colin Kaepernick, who kick-started the anthem kneeling controversy last season, had filed a grievance claiming that NFL owners colluded to keep him out of the league, Shelley Meyer tweeted “What-ever, he made his choices.” The tweet from the personal Twitter account of the wife of Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was quickly deleted.

She also tweeted, in response to one of her followers stating that “I would take Tim Tebow over him any day,” “A million times. No comparison.”

The original tweet gained enough traction pre-deletion, however, that Kaepernick’s mother used the same social media website to chide Mrs. Meyer.

Her flip remark speaks volumes on where she stands on civil rights issues. — Teresa Kaepernick (@B4IleaveU) October 16, 2017

Less than 24 hours after the mini social media maelstrom erupted, Mrs. Meyer offered up somewhat of an apology/further explanation for her original tweet.

1/1-Dear twitter-I apologize for an earlier tweet that has had content injected by others that that has nothing to do w my tweet. It was… — Shelley Meyer (@spinnershells) October 16, 2017