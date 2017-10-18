Three-star 2015 BYU signee added to Utah roster, immediately eligible

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Mika Tafua will begin his collegiate playing career in the state of Utah, but not at his original school.

In February of 2015, Tafua signed his Letter of Intent with BYU on National Signing Day. The linebacker then left on a two-year LDS mission in Tacoma, Washington, with the plan initially being to head to Provo when that church work was completed.

With the church mission completed, Tafua has decided, instead of BYU, he’ll start his career with Holy War rival Utah. The football program announced the development Tuesday.

Help us welcome Mika Tafua to the #UtahFootballFamily! pic.twitter.com/3Xv2EhyTxR — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 17, 2017

Tafua will also be eligible to play immediately for the Utes, who have six games remaining in the 2017 season. And, apparently, the true freshman could see action sooner rather than later.

“He’s already in the mix,” defensive line coach Lewis Powell said according to the Salt Lake Tribune. “He’s lifting and running around with the fellas. We’re excited about him.”

Hear what @CoachPowell99 has to say about our new DE: pic.twitter.com/butO2cVND1 — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) October 17, 2017

A three-star 2015 recruit, Tafua was rated as the No. 17 weakside defensive end in the country and the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Hawaii on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.