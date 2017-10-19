Alabama WR Donnie Lee Jr. charged with domestic violence, dismissed

That didn’t take long. At all.
According to WBRC-TV in Tuscaloosa, Donnie Lee Jr. was arrested early Thursday morning on one count of third-degree domestic violence. It’s alleged that a verbal confrontation turned physical and resulted in his girlfriend sustaining unspecified injuries.
From the television station’s report:
Police responded to a domestic call in the 900 block of 12th Street around 1 a.m.
The arrest report states there was a verbal disagreement between Lee and a female he was dating. The disagreement resulted in a physical altercation and caused injuries.
Lee is — or was — a senior walk-on for the Crimson Tide. He suffered a torn ACL during summer camp earlier this year, making it an easy decision for the football program to dismiss him from the team, which they did shortly after word of the situation surfaced.
“Donnie Lee Jr., a walk-on who has not been participating in team activities since a knee injury in August, has been dismissed from our football team and is no longer part of our program,” a statement from head coach Nick Saban began. “This behavior will not be tolerated from anyone and is not representative of our football program.”