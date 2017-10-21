At 2-4, Florida State hasn’t been this bad halfway through a season since Bobby Bowden’s last year

Who would’ve predicted this at the start of the 2017 season?

Certainly not most fans and definitely not the media, which had Florida State ranked No. 3 in the country entering the new campaign. Injuries that began in a 17-point loss to Alabama in the season opener have continued throughout the first half of the year, with two of their first three games directly impacted by Hurricane Irma.

Week 8 brought even more misery to Seminole Nation as FSU was tripped up by Louisville in a 31-28 loss this afternoon. Two fourth-quarter touchdowns pulled the Seminoles into a tie at 28-all with just under nine minutes remaining, and they were driving for what would’ve been a game-winning field goal attempt before a brutal James Blackman fumble at the U of L 24-yard line gave the ball back to reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and the Cardinals offense.

Eight plays after that fumble, a Blanton Creque 34-yard field goal with five seconds remaining gave the Cardinals their first-ever win in Tallahassee.

With the loss, FSU falls to 2-4 on the season. It’s the Seminoles’ worse start to a year since Bobby Bowden‘s final season with the Seminoles in 2009. That season, Bowden’s ‘Noles went 5-2 the remainder of the schedule, capping Bowden’s Hall of Fame career with a Gator Bowl win.

Speaking of bowls, FSU now needs to win four of its last five contests to qualify for one. One win is practically guaranteed as they face FCS Delaware State Nov. 18. Beyond that, their work is cut out for them as they have road trips to surging Boston College, Clemson and Florida, as well as a home game against a much-improved Syracuse squad that upset Clemson earlier this month.

Just how bad is it right now in Tallahassee?