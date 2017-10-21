Louisville CB Jaire Alexander ruled out of FSU game after aggravating knee injury in practice

Florida State will be without two of its top wide receivers for Saturday’s ACC Atlantic showdown with Louisville. Now, the Cardinals will be without one of the top members of its defensive secondary.

Ahead of its noon kickoff with FSU, the U of L announced that Jaire Alexander will be sidelined because of an injury this afternoon. Per the school’s release, the cornerback suffered a setback with his knee in practice this week.

Alexander originally injured the knee in the season-opening win against Purdue, and has only played in three games this year because of it.

The junior defensive back started all 13 games for the Cardinals last season. He earned second-team All-ACC honors for his play in the secondary, and was also a highly productive return man in the punt game.

At 2-3, the Seminoles will be looking to avoid its worst start to a season since Bobby Bowden‘s last season in 2009, while the Cardinals are trying to snap a two-game losing streak.