No. 9 Oklahoma struggling on the road with Kansas State at halftime

It didn’t take long — two plays exactly — for No. 9 Oklahoma to realize that they will have their hands full against Kansas State on Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats struck early and struck often to jump out to a 21-10 lead over their Big 12 rival heading into halftime in yet another head-scratching performance for the Sooners after a big win.

Defensive issues were at the heart of the problem for the ranked side, as KSU quarterback Alex Delton looked borderline unstoppable until a late interception — finishing the half with 60 yards passing and an even more impressive 115 yards and two touchdowns rushing. The speedy dual-threat made his second start in place of Jesse Ertz and may have fully Wally Pipp’d his veteran teammate given what he brought to the offense. Running back Alex Barnes also chipped in with 96 yards, including a 75-yard score on the second snap of the game.

Perhaps the biggest bout of news from the half was surrounding Sooners’ star Baker Mayfield. The signal-caller was 12-of-15 for 148 yards and a touchdown while also leading the team in rushing after two quarters. However he was taken out of the game on the final drive with a potential injury, only to return to the field as a decoy for two wildcat formation plays. It’s still not clear if he’s 100 percent healthy after taking a rather hard hit on a scramble.

Mayfield was also picked off once, thanks to an incredible job by KSU’s Denzel Goolsby to wrestle a ball away from a receiver in the end zone to come up with the ball.

So yes, just another weird day in the Big 12 as not much makes sense and a highly ranked team looks to be in real trouble on the road.